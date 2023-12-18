GMS names students of the month

Linkhart Linville Beckley Brooks

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School recently named its December students of the month.

Recognized were Abigail Beckley (seventh grade), Liam Linville (sixth grade), Bella Linkhart (fourth grade), and Kaden Brooks (fourth grade).

The school sent the following about each student.

Beckley — Abigail is hard working, kind, and helpful in class. She is willing to go out of her way to help teachers and others around her. Abi is fun in class and always willing to participate.

Linville — Liam is a hard-working student who is respectful to his teachers and peers. He comes to school ready to learn and gives his best effort at tasks and assignments. Liam makes other students feel welcome by being kind and working well with anyone.

Linkhart — Bella is an exemplary student who tries her very best everyday. She goes above and beyond to make our learning community more welcoming for all students. Bella is a genuinely kind person and deserves to be recognized for her hard work and compassion.

Brooks — Kaden is a student who always works his hardest and takes his time to do his best work on everything he does. Not only is he responsible for his school work, he is also respectful to everyone around him. He is a good friend and always willing to help others. He is artistic and enjoys putting forth his effort to excel. He is what a true Ram should be.