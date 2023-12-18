Chamber seeking award nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 2024 Annual Awards Dinner.

The event will be held Feb. 24, 2024 and the chamber is currently accepting nominations for the following categories:

— The F.M Torrence Award honors a chamber member for a lifetime of promoting the business, culture, educational, religious, and civic life in the Xenia community.

— The S.L. Stephen Award honors a chamber member who has promoted the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce and the community for at least the past two years.

— The Russ Remick Retail-Service Award publicly recognizes a chamber member company that has distinguished itself in the retail or service industry.

— The Dodds Monument Industrial Award publicly recognizes a chamber member company that has distinguished itself in manufacturing, in research and development, or in distribution and warehousing.

— The Barb Zajbel Xenia Ambassador Award honors an individual, organization or business — chamber or non-chamber member — who has promoted Xenia locally, regionally, nationally and/or internationally.

— The Sheriff Gene Fischer HERO Award is presented to a local first responder in recognition of the difficult job they do every day by putting their lives on the line to protect and enhance the community, country, and our way of life. It serves to recognize local law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, healthcare professionals, search and rescue members, and United States veterans and active-duty individuals, as well as all those who have or continue to dedicate and sacrifice to protect and keep the country safe.

The nominee should encourage and exemplify the virtue of good citizenship; touch or enrich the lives of others, particularly those who are vulnerable or less able to help themselves; show ongoing initiative, leadership, and dedication; devote themselves to sustained and selfless voluntary service; earn the respect of their peers and become a role model in their field; demonstrate innovation or creativity in delivering lasting results; and/or provide emergency service above and beyond the call of duty.

To request a nomination form, email [email protected].