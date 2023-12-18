‘Project Christmas’ helps more than ever

Submitted photos | Greene County Democratic Party The Greene County Democratic Party’s Eileen and Dale Martin Project Christmas provided donations to more than 100 recipients in Greene County this month. Pictured, Jennifer Leclaire from the Greene County Democratic Party and Katie Ly, executive director of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center, show off their holiday cheer. Marilyn McCauley (back row, middle) and these Fairborn Little Tykes are having a great holiday season thanks to Brad Fugate, Cindy Curtis, and the Greene County Democratic Party. Cindy Curtis (left) and Brad Fugate (right) helped Sharon Fulcher “Feed the Creek.” Janel Lee (Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities), her son, Robert Lee, and Cindy Curtis (Greene County Democratic Party) show off the items they received.

XENIA — For more than twenty years, the Greene County Democratic Party has helped local families have happier holidays, and this year, more families than ever will benefit.

The Eileen and Dale Martin Project Christmas provided donations to more than 100 recipients in Greene County this month. Donations were collected from party members and supporters and are being distributed through Greene County family support organizations, including the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Family Resource Center, Feed the Creek, Fairborn Little Tykes gift program, and the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities. According to committee chair Cindy Curtis, this is the largest number of recipients ever.

Eileen and Dale Martin of Beavercreek were active party members for more than 20 years, with Eileen serving as office manager. They started the Christmas program with Eileen organizing the effort until last year when Dale died and Eileen retired from her office manager duties. In their honor, the GCDP has named the program after them.

Curtis, who is also the current membership chair for the GCDP was Eileen’s right hand for many years and wants everyone who donated to know how much they are appreciated.

“Our supporters have always been so generous with this program, and we are very grateful to them,” she said.

Offices for the GCDP are closed until January, but for more information on this or other programs run by the party, use the contact form at https://gcdp.org/contact-us/.