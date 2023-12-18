‘Project Christmas’ helps more than ever

XENIA — For more than twenty years, the Greene County Democratic Party has helped local families have happier holidays, and this year, more families than ever will benefit.
The Eileen and Dale Martin Project Christmas provided donations to more than 100 recipients in Greene County this month. Donations were collected from party members and supporters and are being distributed through Greene County family support organizations, including the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Family Resource Center, Feed the Creek, Fairborn Little Tykes gift program, and the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities. According to committee chair Cindy Curtis, this is the largest number of recipients ever.
Eileen and Dale Martin of Beavercreek were active party members for more than 20 years, with Eileen serving as office manager. They started the Christmas program with Eileen organizing the effort until last year when Dale died and Eileen retired from her office manager duties. In their honor, the GCDP has named the program after them.
Curtis, who is also the current membership chair for the GCDP was Eileen’s right hand for many years and wants everyone who donated to know how much they are appreciated.
“Our supporters have always been so generous with this program, and we are very grateful to them,” she said.
Offices for the GCDP are closed until January, but for more information on this or other programs run by the party, use the contact form at https://gcdp.org/contact-us/.