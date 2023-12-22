HS showcase event returning to Benner

File photo Benner Field House in Xenia will host six games on Wednesday as part of the 2023 Benner Field House Classic. Graphic created by Xenia Athletics

XENIA — Benner Field House as a venue is a unique gem of Southwest Ohio and any game played there instantly becomes elevated. On Wednesday it will play host to an all-day high school basketball showcase event.

The 2023 Benner Field House Classic will take place starting at 11:15 a.m. Five of the six games to be played will involve Greene County schools, with Xenia’s girls reserve and varsity teams kicking the day off, and its varsity boys playing in the featured matchup.

“It’s a really unique venue and there’s no other place around here that I know of that’s similar to Benner Field House,” Xenia athletic director Nathan Kopp, who helped organize the event, said. “We get a chance to showcase it as well as the teams.”

Two girls games and four boys will make up schedule for the 2023 classic. Xenia’s girls teams will face Carlisle, with the Indians having its boys squad face Legacy Christian in the afternoon.

Beavercreek’s boys team will play Lakota West, and Northmont facing Troy are the early evening matchups. Xenia’s boys team will take on Miamisburg in the nightcap.

All tickets for the event are $8 and allow spectators to watch every game of the showcase.

In its seventh iteration, the showcase has seen the number of teams participating grow over time. Having several successful years for the event and expecting another one for 2023, Kopp said he believes the event can continue to grow in stature to be able to continue bringing more local teams in addition to others from the greater area.

Kopp said he believes getting to play at Benner allows players to have a date on the calendar they can circle and look forward to participating in.

“Getting kids these unique experiences is what athletic-based participation at this level is all about,” Kopp said.

