LCA freshman sets school record — Sports Digest: Dec. 22, 2023

XENIA — Aubriana Woods set a new school record for Legacy Christian in an individual swimming event.

Woods, a freshman, set a time of 1:07.17 swimming in the 100-meter individual medley during the Dayton Christian Invite on Saturday. Her time beat the previous record held by Caitlin Erlandson.

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Bellbrok 57, Trotwood 14

Taylor Scohy tied her career-high with four makes from three, and Jordan Frantz had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Bellbrook assisted on 18 of its 21 field goals.

Monroe 41, Fairborn 22

Jaida Mills had 10 points and Brooklynn Kimball created four steals.

Legacy Christian 65, Emmanuel Christian 16

The Knights had three score in double figures with Anna Sweeney lead the team having 15 points, Audrey Stanlley adding 14 and Emah Carrasco scoring 12.

Xenia 54, Benjamin Logan 51

Xenia scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to pull ahead in a close game and pull out the win.

Tayler Elliott drained five shots from deep as part of a 19-point game, and Nataiya Madison had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Bowling

Beavercreek 2636, Miamisburg 2297 (boys)

Beavercreek 2272, Miamisburg 1794 (girls)

Grayson Arnold had a high series of 493 for the boys, and Ericka Reeve bowled a 413 for the girls in the pair of victories.

Valley View 1970, Legacy Christian 1891

Bradley Lomelin led the team with a 213 game and Caleb Hill had a 201.

Xenia 2032, Stebbins 1931 (boys)

Xenia 1770, Stebbins 905 (girls)

Jeffery Hurst had a 207 game for the boys, and Courtney Moody bowled a 191 for the girls.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 92, Miamisburg 66

The Beavers outscored the Vikings 32-9 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game.

Kaden Ellerbe and Liam Gluck both scored 20 points, respectively. Lance Casewell had 19 and Isaiah-Michael Williams had 18.

Fairborn 44, Sidney 42

A three made in the final seconds by Ty Williams propeled the Skyhawks to the comeback victory after Sidney’s last second layup attempt came up short.

Williams had 21 points for Fairborn and Sean Townsend added 12 in the win, which moved the Skyhawks into first-place alone in the MVL Valley Division.

Legacy Christian 51, Emmanuel Christian 36

Jacob Thompson’s fourth double-double of the season saw him produce 15 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Parker Burke led all scorers with 16 points and David Cancino had six boards.

Troy 56, Xenia 45

Gavin McManus knocked down a trio of threes in the home defeat.

Juan Underwood, Trimonde Henry and Cayden Jenkins all pulled in five rebounds.

Other scores: Miami Valley 61, Yellow Springs 49

Girls Basketball

Legacy Christian 54, Miami Valley 4

Bowling

Fairborn 2212, Tippecanoe 1979 (boys)

Tippecanoe 1632, Fairborn 1261 (girls)

Peyton Mrenak had 433 series for the boys, and Addison Hart had a high game of 178 in the girls match.

Butler 2190, Xenia 2101 (boys)

Butler 2169, Xenia 1698 (girls)

The Bucs had Bradley Hurst bowl a 202 game in the boys match, and Quinn Lamb had a 191 game in the girls match.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 36, Fairmont 33

Charlotte Pauling had 12 points and Liv Walther scored nine as Beavercreek held off a rally attempt for the road win.

Other scores: Cedarville 47, Triad 31; Xenia 52, Troy 34

Bowling

Other scores: Fairborn 2202, Greenville 2150 (boys), Greenville 1463, Fairborn 1262 (girls)

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Monroe at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Carroll at Wilmington, 7:15 p.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Xenia at Butler, 6:15 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Mount Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Beavercreek at Cincinnati Holiday Tournament, 2 p.m.

Legacy Christian at SWOWCA Coaches Classic, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Muskingum at Wright State, 1 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Wright State at Presbyterian, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

West Seneca, New York at Bellbrook, 12 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Arcanum, 7:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Lehman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Greeneview at Shawnee, 1 p.m.

Mason at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Beavercreek at Purcell Marian, 6 p.m. (at Holiday Classic)

Wrestling

Beavercreek at Cincinnati Holiday Tournament, 10 a.m.

Carroll (girls) at Eaton Invitational, 10 a.m.

Legacy Christian at SWOWCA Coaches Classic, 10 a.m.