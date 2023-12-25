Submitted photo | Cedarville University Ruthy Gherasim and her family enjoyed time together during her semester in Washington, D.C.

CEDARVILLE — Ruthy Gherasim, the daughter of two first-generation Romanian immigrants, cherishes her freedom to pursue her passion for a political career in Washington, D.C.

Gherasim, a Cedarville University senior political science major from Michigan, was raised hearing about the horrors of communism from the first-hand experience of her parents. Daniela Gherasim, Ruthy’s mother, escaped to the United States from Romania when she was only three years old. Mircea Gherasim, Ruthy’s father, moved to the United States when he was 19.

Both Daniela and Mircea experienced the harsh effects of communism. In Romania, they did not have the freedom to work in the careers they desired, so they frequently reminded Ruthy how blessed she was to be pursuing a career in politics.

“My parents instilled in me a strong work ethic,” Ruthy said. “They remind me that it’s not about having to work hard, but instead that I am blessed because I get to work hard.”

Ruthy was raised in the tight-knit Romanian community in Michigan, where, culturally, it is uncommon for girls to move away from home to attend college. However, Ruthy knew God was calling her to pursue a career in political science. Her parents encouraged her to go to college and were thrilled at her patriotism and desire to fight for freedom in the United States.

Nearing the end of her senior year at Huron High School in New Boston, Michigan, Ruthy visited Cedarville University. She was “blown away” by a chapel presentation on the current state of politics by Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, dean of the school of arts and humanities and professor of political science; Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, dean of the Robert W. Plaster School of Business and professor of economics; and Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville University.

“I knew immediately that I needed to come to Cedarville because the history and government department was so biblically based,” said Ruthy.

She soon began dreaming of participating in Cedarville’s unique D.C. Semester, where students take classes and participate in an internship, primarily on Capitol Hill, during a semester in their junior or senior years. For Ruthy, her internship was with Congresswoman Lisa McClain from Michigan, and this experience increased her passion for a career in politics.

Now, one semester from graduating, Ruthy remains engaged in American politics and is committed to returning to the nation’s capital after she graduates in May.

In the meantime, Ruthy is serving as the Student Government Association president and pursuing future career options.

“The faculty at Cedarville University have equipped me to interact with people with differing beliefs in a godly way,” said Ruthy. “I am much more prepared to work in the political world now than compared to when I enrolled three years ago. I couldn’t have picked a better university to study political science than Cedarville.”

With youthful passion and mature wisdom, Ruthy is planning on returning the Washington, D.C. to use the skills learned from her professors and classes at Cedarville University along with the lessons of American freedom and work ethic to pursue justice and freedom — a freedom her parents never experienced in their youth but are thankful for today.