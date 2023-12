Fairborn athletes honored for academic achievements

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School recognized its outstanding fall student athletes during halftime of a recent boys basketball home game at Baker Middle School.

In all, 169 athletes were honored for their academic excellence. All 10 fall teams also were honored as a group for achieving the team grade point average mark needed as well.

Students and teams needed a GPA of 3.0 or high to earn recognition.

The following are the student-athletes who were recognized:

Girls Golf: (3.95 GPA)

Jamison Burrowes, Kaitlyn Cox, Addison Hart

Girls Tennis: (3.79 GPA)

Brynnlee Ball, Madison Becker, Sophia Bowling, Brylee Compton, Savannah Gillman, Sidnee Holmes, Abigail Houser, Isabella Japs (Bella), Madison Lindsay (Madi), Alayna Lomax, Melissa Martin, Uyen Nguyen, Athena Richter, Olivia Vance, Elizabeth Van Cleve, Allaina VanDyke, Emily Whitt

Girls Soccer: (3.78 GPA)

Alyssa Anderson, Brooklyn Anderson, Jessica Cleaves, Kellsie Cleaves, Reese Ehresman, Kyla Garber, Lily Greer, Abby Gumbert, Ava Hay, Callie Howard, Emma Jamison, Brooklyn Kimball, Ella Krall, Riley Krall, Lauren McReynolds, Jaida Mills, Morgan Rathke, Cydnie Rigato, Macy Rohler, Jayla Smalls, Ava Smith, Amarie Spears, Kaydance Stewart, Makennah Tannreuther, Sophia Vega

Cheerleading: (3.70 GPA)

Abigail Arnett, Kelsey Boyd, Miranda Fullam, Aloisa Hayes, Aubriana James, Avery Johnston, Charley Minehart, Gabriella Patrick, Keira Smith, Kendyl Terrell, Serenity Ulmer-Earnest, Katelyn Welsh, Alivia Williamson, Evelyn Yannekis, Taylor Yocum

Girls Cross Country: (3.65 GPA)

Ume Babar (Fairy), Zion Glenn, Katelyn Joslin, Brooklyn Kimball, Gwenith Poling, Taylor Shepherd, Serentiy Ulmer-Earnest, Reagan Yeary, Reece Yeary

Boys Cross Country: (GPA 3.55)

Daniel Arrington, Michael Bugajski, William Davis, Robert Freeze, Benjamin Henderson, Grayson Howard, Jackson Howard, David Ostrowske, Brodi Smith, Evan Wall, Matthew Wardle

Golf: (GPA 3.54)

Nicholas Cunningham, Stephen Dunn, Brenden Gilden, Andrew Schmidt

Volleyball: (GPA 3.51)

Kensley Alting, Anadia Cobb, Capri Cotterman, Destiny Duncan, Lily Fields, Olivia Freeze, Delilah Galavez, Ariana Garduno, Lilian Hensley, T’Myani Jackson, Kailee Knapp, Chelsea McKenzie, Brynn Meleason, Katelyn Montgomery, Megan Oliver, Theryn Perry, Bella Ratliff, Kennedy Reeser, Aiden Rentz, Makenzie Rowland, Lily Scruggs, Calais Sinclair, Myla Stanley, Kylee Thigpen, Amaya Walker, Lillee Walters, Hailey Webb

Boys Soccer: (GPA 3.08)

Muhammad Babar, Mitchell Christy, Nolan Christy, Owen Clingner, Gavin Clopp, Carson Flynn, Ezra Gumbert, Benjamin Haskell, Noah Hemphill, Isaac Perry, Jeff Philistin, Dylan Sherlock

Football: (GPA 3.05)

Ian Bates, Jordan Bowshier, Hunter Boyd, Almari Byrd, Zyaire Cavitt, Antonio Del Pinal, Jackson Fifield, Preston Fifield, Jayden Hall, Benjamin Hartman, Emmett Humphrey, Brayden Johnson, Carman Jones, Rylan Kelly, Jeffrey Knapp, Gabriel Kunkle, Alexander Lauderman, Jared Lauderman, Joseph Lewis, Deziah Mata, Joshua Mattern, Corbin McCoy-Bush, Ethan Norman, Josiah Parks, Carson Phillips, Clayton Phillips, John Pineda, Jamar Reid, Ramon Reid, Camren Rivers, Jorden Rivers, Wesley Rohler, Carson Satterwhite, Jayterrion Smith, Jordan Smith, Devin Alexander, Rico Smith, Roman Smith, Rylan Snyder, Daylen Switzer, Sean Townsend, Kaleb Ward, Tryston Weng, Antwan Willis, Andrew Wilson

