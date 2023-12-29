Base commander relieved of duties

Meeker

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was relieved of command Dec. 29 due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead, according to a release from the base.

Col. Christopher B. Meeker was removed by Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Meeker assumed command in July 2022.

Shipton announced that Col. Travis W. Pond, 88th Air Base Wing deputy commander, has been appointed as interim wing commander. Pond has been the deputy commander since June. He served as Air Force Materiel Command’s deputy director of contracting at WPAFB from July 2019 until being promoted to deputy commander.

“I made this decision in the best interest of the men and women of the 88th Air Base Wing,” Shipton said in the release.

Meeker succeeded Col. Patrick Miller as 88th ABW and installation commander in July 2022. The ABW commander is the installation commander at WPAFB, home to more than 30,000 military, government civilian, and contractor employees and associate units.

The 88th Air Base Wing is the host unit the largest air base wing in the Air Force with more than 5,000 officers and enlisted airmen, Air Force civilians and contractor employees. The wing provides support and services to the largest, most diverse, and most organizationally complex base in the Air Force including a major acquisition center, research and development laboratories, a major command headquarters, an airlift wing, and the world’s largest military air museum.

