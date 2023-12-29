Canned goods collected to benefit Greene County FISH Pantry

XENIA — A small local charity called NeedsFirst is collecting canned goods for the Greene County FISH Pantry. The campaign started Dec. 29, and runs through Friday, Jan. 5.

“I’m passionate about human rights work and giving back to communities in need” said Vincent Baker, a recent Xenia High School graduate and community volunteer who has collected donated items for Bridges of Hope recently.

Xenia collection boxes:

Greene County Eye Care, 322 N. Detroit Street.

Coffee Hub, 81 E. Main Street.

Sydney Allyn Eyebrows, 51 E. Main Street.

Yellow Springs collection boxes:

Pangaea Trading Company, 235 Xenia Avenue.

Kismet, 249 Xenia Avenue.

Yellow Springs Community Library, 415 Xenia Avenue.

Mills Park Hotel, 321 Xenia Avenue.

Beavercreek collection boxes:

Starbucks, 2490 N. Fairfield Road.

Gemini Eye Care, 2418 Esquire Drive.

Cherry House Cafe, 1241 Meadow Bridge Drive.

