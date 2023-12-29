Legacy takes fourth at GMVWA Holiday Tournament

Photos by Karen Clark | Contributed Legacy Christian’s Nathan Attisano (right) won the 126-pound division championship at the 2023 Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association’s annual Holiday Tournament. Legacy Christian’s Brayden Brown (top) won the 150-pound division championship at the event.

VANDALIA — Another strong showing by Legacy Christian wrestlers highlighted the local results at the 2023 Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association’s Holiday Tournament.

The premier competition held annually at Butler High School saw the Knights place second amongst the “small schools” division and got fourth-place overall for the event with a team score of 163.

Xenia tied for 33rd overall with 57 team points, and Bellbrook got 40th by scoring 46.

The top four schools, Buford (Ga.), Graham, Springboro and LCA, combined to have an individual champion in 12 of the 14 weight classes and had 19 of the 28 total finalists. Buford had four champions, Graham and LCA had three and Springboro produced two.

For the Knights, Nathan Attisano at 126, Dillon Campbell at 132 and Brayden Brown at 150 all were weight class winners.

Attisano had finished as the runner-up at 120 last year, while Dillon and Brown both won their second crown at the Holiday Tournament. Dillon won at 126 a year ago and pinned four of his six opponents this year with the other two wins coming via technical fall. Brown had a rematch of last year’s championship match conducted at 138 against Gage Murphy of Reading with the same result being produced in Brown’s 3-2 decision victory.

Eli Campbell attempted to defend his 113-pound title at the event and finished as runner-up to a newcomer from the nationally-ranked Buford squad.

All four Legacy wrestlers were the pre-tournament No. 1-seed at their individual weight classes.

Also placing from local teams were LCA’s Warren Taylor getting third at 106, Xenia’s Ronnie Butler finishing in seventh at 215 and Bellbrook’s Landen Weiss getting eighth at 157.

106 — Tressel Blair (BEL) 1-2; Josiah Jackson (XEN) 0-2; Warren Taylor (LCA, 4) 5-1 3rd-place

113 — Eli Campbell (LCA, 1) 4-1 2nd-place; Sawyer Flanagan (BEL) 1-2

120 — Taven Norris (LCA) defaulted; Ben Slagley (BEL) 2-2; Jan Wagenaar (XEN) 1-2

126 — Nathan Attisano (LCA, 1) 5-0 champion; Jayse Clark (XEN) 0-2

132 — Dillon Campbell (LCA, 1) 6-0 champion

138 — Mason Burns (BEL) 1-2; Isaac Crawford (LCA) 1-2

144 — Devin Catio (BEL) 2-2; Matt Kingsolver (XEN) 2-2; LJ Newman (LCA) 0-2

150 — Brayden Brown (LCA, 1) 5-0 champion; Devin Dodge (XEN) 0-2; Dominic Hummel (BEL) 0-2

157 — Otis Boyette (XEN, 8) 3-2; Landen Weiss (BEL, 2) 4-3 8th-place

165 — Nathan Fisher (BEL) 0-2; Brody Stanfill (XEN) 0-2

175 — Thommy Dickman (BEL) 0-2; Cecil Piner (XEN) 2-2

190 — Alex Stacy (XEN) 1-2; Sam Tuck (LCA) 3-2

215 — Ronnie Butler (XEN, 6) 5-2 7th-place; Braden Weeks (BEL) 2-2

285 — Elijah Hall (XEN) 2-2

