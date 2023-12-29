Auditor releases Bellbrook audit findings

BELLBROOK — The Ohio auditor this week released its special audit into the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District, issuing findings for recovery against current and former district officials in line with court-ordered fines resulting from criminal cases regarding a 2019 levy campaign.

The auditor also issued a 22-page document providing guidance for how school districts can prevent election-related gaffes in the future.

A newsletter published by the district referenced the passage of a tax levy on page one with the headline “An Investment in our schools is an investment in our community” followed by “Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools is worth the investment,” the report said. Postcards, costing $5,214, containing language supporting the levy were also sent, according to the auditor.

Ohio law prohibits political subdivisions from using public funds to support or opposes the passage of a levy or bond issue, but it does permit subdivisions to share factual information regarding such.

Superintendent Doug Cozad, along with former board members Elizabeth Betz, Kathy Kingston, Virginia Slouffman, and David Carpenter were charged with multiple counts of illegal transaction of public funds and dereliction of duty in November 2021. The state dismissed charges against Kingston due to her health.

Cozad and Betz in September 2022 took Alford Pleas to one count of dereliction of duty, a second degree misdemeanor, with all other counts being dismissed. Under an Alford Plea, the defendants maintain their innocence but admit that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Cozad was ordered to pay restitution of $5,803.59 to the district while Betz was ordered to pay court restitution of $1,303.59.

In December 2022, a judge found Carpenter and Slouffman guilty of dereliction of duty, a second degree misdemeanor and ordered them each to pay $502 in restitution to the district. The Second District Court of Appeals upheld those convictions in November.

All amounts have been paid, according to the auditor.

In conjunction with the report, the auditor issued the guide meant to help districts avoid this situation in the future. It states that “District personnel, including the superintendent, treasurer, and members of the board of education, as private citizens, have the right to participate in the political process.”

But it also cautions that district personnel and members of the board who choose to engage in activities that support or oppose a levy accept the responsibility of ensuring it was during time they were not being compensated by the district and without using district funds.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools had no comment.

