Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News A Community Celebration service was held in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Monday at First United Christian Church. The Community Choir — representing members of the African American Ministry Alliance (AAMA) and the Ministry Association of Xenia (MAX) — performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,”“O Healing River,” “I’ve Got Peace of Mind,” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” An offertory appeal was led by Minister Richard S. Buford, pastor of First United Christian Church. The offering will help the benevolent fund of the African American Ministry Alliance. Scripture readings and prayer readings were offered by Pastor Todd Martin, Liberty Life Church, and the Rev. Dr. Renita Green, pastor of Holy Trinity AME Church in Wilberforce. Church member Neelia Jackson asked, “The Rev. Dr. King was a servant of God and of humanity. We were left with the challenge of what are we doing for others? What difference are we making with our lives?” when discussion, comments, and personal reflection were in keeping with honoring King.

Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News

A Community Celebration service was held in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Monday at First United Christian Church. The Community Choir — representing members of the African American Ministry Alliance (AAMA) and the Ministry Association of Xenia (MAX) — performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,”“O Healing River,” “I’ve Got Peace of Mind,” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

An offertory appeal was led by Minister Richard S. Buford, pastor of First United Christian Church. The offering will help the benevolent fund of the African American Ministry Alliance.

Scripture readings and prayer readings were offered by Pastor Todd Martin, Liberty Life Church, and the Rev. Dr. Renita Green, pastor of Holy Trinity AME Church in Wilberforce. Church member Neelia Jackson asked, “The Rev. Dr. King was a servant of God and of humanity. We were left with the challenge of what are we doing for others? What difference are we making with our lives?” when discussion, comments, and personal reflection were in keeping with honoring King.