Xenia lineman invited to North-South All-Star Game

File photo Xenia’s Gabe Funk has been invited to play in the 2023 OHSFCA North-South All-Star Game.

XENIA — Xenia senior Gabe Funk has been invited to participate in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star Game.

The event will take place on April 27 at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Funk will play for Team South comprising of players from schools in Divisions I, II and III.

For the past two seasons, Funk was selected as a first-team player in the Miami Valley League’s first-team as an offensive lineman. During the same time period, he also was twice named first-team All-Southwest District and second-team All-Ohio.

Funk is a FBS commit to Applachian State.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.