Courtesy photos | Xenia Community Schools The two new members of the Xenia school board were sworn in during the meeting earlier this month. Former high school science teacher Bill Richey was sworn in by interim treasurer Thomas Massie. Jeremy Cox was sworn in by Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger. Also during the meeting, Mary Grech was elected to serve as board president and George Leightenheimer to as vice president for 2024.

Courtesy photos | Xenia Community Schools

