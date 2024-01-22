Long-time police officer retires

Matheson

XENIA — After a 25-year career with Xenia Police Division, Officer Harold Matheson answered his last call Jan. 19.

Matheson joined the Xenia Police Division in 1998, however; he has been working in law enforcement since 1987. Prior to his career in Xenia, Matheson worked as a security police officer at a Department of Energy Nuclear Facility for more than 10 years.

Throughout his tenure in Xenia, Matheson has held a number of special assignments.

He has worked as a bike patrol officer, evidence technician, active shooter response instructor, D.A.R.E. officer, and school resource officer (SRO) in Xenia’s elementary schools. Matheson is also the second-most senior member of the Greene County Regional SWAT Team, having joined in 2003. He is also involved with the longest standing Neighborhood Watch group in Xenia — Tomahawk Trail Neighborhood Watch.

Matheson has a reputation for having a positive attitude, being respectful, and for taking on many tasks without complaint, according to city officials.

“For the past 25 years, Harold has been a loyal and dedicated employee to the police division and the citizens of Xenia,” said Xenia Police Chief Chris Stutes. “For several years, he served the division as a firearms instructor and lead sniper/instructor for our SWAT Team. His understanding and compassion for the youth of the community led him to serve many years as our D.A.R.E. officer, and most recently, as a grade school resource officer. It has been an honor to work alongside Harold for many years and to call him my friend. His leadership and positive attitude will be greatly missed. Congratulations on a well-deserved retirement”