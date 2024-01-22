Beavercreek stays at No. 10 in state poll; weekend local results, schedules — Sports Digest: Jan. 22, 2024

XENIA — The Beavercreek boys basketball team stayed at No. 10 for the third straight week in the Ohio AP state poll.

The newest poll released on Monday has the Beavers receiving 27 voting points. Beavercreek, now 12-2 this season and winners in 10 of its last 11 games, has seen its point total increase in each week of the poll.

Legacy Christian’s girls team fell into the receiving votes section of the D-IV poll after losing for the first time in more than a month on Saturday. They still received one first place vote on submitted ballots.

DIVISION I – BOYS

1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2) 14-0 83

2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 12-3 80

3. (tie) Findlay (1) 12-0 61

3. (tie) Garfield Hts. (2) 14-0 61

3, (tie) Cin. Moeller 12-1 61

6. Cin. Elder 12-1 50

7. Louisville 12-1 45

8. Tol. Whitmer 12-1 42

9. Centerville (2) 10-4 30

10. Beavercreek 12-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Sycamore 25. Delaware Hayes 21. Newark 16.

DIVISION IV – GIRLS

1. Ft. Loramie (6) 14-2 88

2. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-2 76

3. Newark Cath. (1) 14-0 67

4. Convoy Crestview 13-2 63

5. Loudonville 15-0 52

6. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-1 44

7. Waterford 13-2 38

8. Defiance Ayersville 13-0 33

9. Maria Stein Marion Local 11-4 25

10. Gibsonburg 13-1 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 13.

Weather reschedules Greeneview game

Greeneview’s boys basketball game at Triad originally scheduled for Friday was postponed. The make-up date has been set for Feb. 3.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 74, Springfield 56

Liam Gluck had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds for Beavercreek.

Kaden Ellerbe scored 23 points and Isaiah-Michael Williams had 10 assists in the win.

Beavercreek has a first-place showdown with Centerville on Tuesday at home.

Edgewood 48, Bellbrook 40

Aidan Caswell had 12 points and Kellen Solomon scored 10 for the Golden Eagles.

C. J. Scohy had team-highs of five rebounds and three steals.

Legacy Christian 55, Cincinnati Trailblazers 40

Parker Burke connected on 12 of his 14 free throw attempts in his 24-point game.

Jacob THompson had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Tippecanoe 51, Xenia 30

Trimonde Henry led the Bucs with eight points and five rebounds.

Cayden Jenkins made Xenia’s only three of the game.

Other scores: Cedarville 65, Northeastern 43

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

Franklin Monroe 58, Yellow Springs 31

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 80, Ponitz 31

Eight players scored at least eight points in the non-league win.

Kendra Bondurant, Nadia Cutelcean, Lana Srbinovski and Lucy Zollars all produced their season-highs in scoring.

Bellbrook 54, Goshen 42

A 19-2 second quarter run pushed Bellbrook ahead into a lead it didn’t relinquish.

Lauren Fabrick had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Taylor Scohy scored 14 points.

Cedarville 51, Greeneview 46

By Will Mossing

The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Rams to improve to 9-5 on the season and 8-4 in OHC play.

The Indians were led by the duo of senior Molly Mossing with 25 points and junior Ayden Rodgers with 16.

The Indians started off the game rolling with Mossing scoring 10 of her points in the first quarter, and she tagged on six more before the half ended. With Greenview down 28-19 at half, they really needed to look somewhere or somebody.

That somebody was sophomore Daylee Sandlin. She helped bring back the Rams to only be down three points with only 1:30 remaining on the clock. However, Sandlin’s 21 points couldn’t rally the Rams enough to stop Mossing and Rodgers.

Cedarville heads back in action Wednesday against Madison Plains, while Greeneview plays Southeastern.

Urbana 50, Legacy Christian 40

The Knights could not hold onto a six-point halftime lead as the team’s 11-game win streak ended.

Ava Combs and Ali Solomon both scored 12 points, while Audrey Stanley had seven rebounds.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 39, Xenia 24

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

East Dayton Christian at Yellow Springs, 6:45 p.m.

Franklin at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Centerville at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Piqua at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Madison Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Fairborn at Butler, 4 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Bellbrook at Dayton Christian

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball

Piqua at Fairborn, 6 p.m.

Wayne at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Carroll at McNicholas, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Plains at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Womens Basketball

Malone at Cedarville, 5:30 p.m.

Mens Basketball

Malone at Cedarville, 7:45 p.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Concordia University Irvine, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball

Monroe at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Greeneview at Triad, 4 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dunbar, 4 p.m.

Piqua at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Beavercreek at GWOC Championships, 6:15 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Wright State at Cleveland State, 7 p.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Southern California (USC), 10 p.m.