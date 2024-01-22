Beavercreek wins close dual match; Sanchez wins Brookville title

Senior Cole Salyer (top) pinned Zavior Cline in 1:06 in the 175-pound match. Securing the pin in 1:59 at 138 pounds was junior Ricky McDaniel (top) over Gunner Weldy. Photos by Karen Clark | Contributed Beavercreek won a dual match at Miami East 38-37 on Saturday. Senior Nate Bonno (left) won a 10-5 decision over Kolton Guston at 157 pounds.

CASSTOWN — Beavercreek prevailed 38-37 in a dual match at Miami East on Saturday.

The Beavers won seven matches, with bonus points coming during five victories via pinfall and another by technical fall.

Isaac Bulugaris at 126, Ricky McDaniel at 138, Cole Salyer at 175, Noah Wazgar at 190 and Brock Eaton in heavyweight all got first period pins. Jeremy Sibrel had a 17-2 win at 106.

Nate Bonno in the match at 157 won in a 10-5 decision for Beavercreek’s other win.

Fairborn, Bellbrook wrestle at Brookville

The Skyhawks finished in sixth place as a team while the Golden Eagles took 12th in the 18-team event.

Fairborn’s Jeremy Sanchez won the individual title at 215 pounds with a pin in his final match. Almari Byrd was the runner-up at 165. Emmett Humphrey came in fourth at 144. Logan Schlieman won fifth at 126, as did Hunter Boyd at 190 and Noah Lowrie for 285. Kash Reeser finished in sixth at 132.

Braden Weeks won third at 215, while Landen Weiss defaulted into fourth at 157 for Bellbrook. Tressel Blair won fifth at 106.

