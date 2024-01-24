Bath Township man guilty of burglary, assault

Schmid

BATH TOWNSHIP — A Greene County man is facing more than two decades in jail after being convicted of two felonies and three misdemeanors.

A common pleas court jury found John T. Schmid guilty of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, misdemeanor assault, and attempted trespass in a habitation Jan. 22.

According to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, shortly after midnight on Feb. 24, 2023, Schmid lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a residence on Cedarwood Drive in Bath Township. Schmid managed to exit the vehicle before the car became engulfed in flames and then attempted to break into a neighboring home without success. After his initial break-in attempt was unsuccessful, Schmid forced his way inside the home of a nearby elderly couple, during which he assaulted both occupants, causing serious physical harm to the husband, the release said.

When a neighbor heard the screams of the victim’s wife and attempted to subdue Schmid, Schmid became physically violent towards the neighbor. The neighbor was able to subdue Schmid until police arrived, according to County Prosecutor David D. Hayes. Schmid pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and after testimony, the jury concluded that Schmid was not legally insane and found him guilty on all counts. He is facing a total of 20 1/2 years in prison at his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled by the court.

“It is difficult to imagine the horror that the victims endured at the hands of John Schmid,” Hayes said. “Roused from their sleep to find a stranger inside their home in the middle of the night, they then had to fight him off. We are grateful for the jury’s verdict and are hopeful for a lengthy prison sentence that reflects the seriousness of his conduct.”

Hayes credited the “hard work” of Det. Michael Terrell of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and all the deputies who assisted in the investigation.

“Chief Trial Counsel Bill Morrison and victim advocate Candice Purdin did an excellent job preparing and presenting the state’s case,” Hayes said.