Cedarville track and field has big day in Ashland

ASHLAND — Cedarville won three events headlined by a school record in the 4 x 400 meter relay at the Ashland Invitational inside the Niss Athletic Center.

The foursome of Michael Braxton, Brandon Thomas, Jeremy Johnson, and Jaden Johnson was clocked in 3:14.19.

The mark also met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.

Jeremy Johnson was second in the 400 meters in a provisional time of 48.45 seconds.

The other provisional qualifier was David Entz, who finished fourth in the 60 meter hurdles in 8.11 seconds. It also tied for the fourth-fastest time in CU history.

Caleb Sultan won the 800 meters in 1:52.90 while Ramen Felumlee was third in 1:53.80 – the fourth and sixth-best times on the Jackets’ Top 10 list.

The other winner was Isaiah Kelly in the 5,000 meters in a time of 15:00.59.

STINGER NOTES: Jaden Johnson was fifth in the 200 meters (22.19) which ranks fourth at CU. … Tanner Muhlenkamp’s 6.99 effort in the 60 prelims ties for fourth-best at Cedarville. … The 4 x 400 meter relay squad of Eden Antrim, Will Faunce, Ben Place, and Brandon Rogers was sixth (3:20.37) – No. 7 on the Jackets’ all-time list.

Lady Jackets win three events at Ashland Invite

ASHLAND — Haleigh Eckert improved her NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark in the pole vault as one of three Cedarville winners in the Ashland Invitational.

Eckert cleared 12-5.50 (3.80 meters) inside the Niss Athletic Center which ties for the ninth-best vault in program history.

Savannah Ackley took first place in the mile run in 4:58.07 and Sydney Yoder won the 3,000 meters in 10:34.96.

Kiersten Franklin’s runner-up time in the 200 of 25.13 seconds ties for sixth on CU’s all-time list.

She was third in the 60 meter dash (7.70) and was joined by Jessica Ferguson, Rachel Tarwater, and Audrianna Enns to finish third in the 4 x 400 meter relay (4:03.20).

Sydney Diedrich placed third in the 800 (2:19.03) and Emily Walsh was third in the mile (5:01.93).