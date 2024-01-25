Council approves rezoning of Swigart Road property

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek City Council on Monday approved the rezoning of approximately 47 acres of land, allowing a proposed housing development to move forward.

Grand Communities — part of northern Kentucky-based Fischer Homes — wants to build 93 homes on land between the intersection of Swigart and Darst roads and the 90-degree curve on Swigart west of South Fairfield Road, near the Walnut Grove and Fairfield Downs subdivisions.

During a public hearing at the previous council meeting, nearly a dozen residents spoke about myriad topics including lot size and traffic concerns, some of which were echoed by council members then, and again on Monday.

However city officials previously said factors that don’t directly affect the rezoning decision could not be considered at this point in the process.

“Everybody was passionate about what they said,” councilman David Litteral said. “The possibility of more traffic. School issues. I understand that this is about rezoning. This isn’t about traffic. This is about changing it from agricultural to residential.”

He did suggest a drop box for mail so residents and the post office don’t have to worry about vehicles being parked on the street in front of mailboxes.

Councilman Glen Duerr recommended widening the street in the neighborhood so there is adequate space for emergency vehicles.

Councilman Pete Bales said that because the density in the rezoning ordinance is 2.1 units per acre, that it’s appropriate to talk about that now. He asked the developer if it would make sense to reduce common areas (green space) and increase lot size, thus keeping the density at 2.1.

Amanda Webb, planning and entitlement manager for Grand Communities, said the company would be willing to discuss that with the city during the site plan phase.

That phase will first begin with the city planning commission and then move on to council for approval.

