Weekly local results, future schedules — Sports Digest: Jan. 25, 2024

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian 60, Miami Valley 29

Seven players scored at least six players, led by Jacob Thompson’s 13 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Nate Hess knocked down a pair of three-point shots and David Cancino had seven rebounds and five steals.

Girls Basketball

Waynesville 48, Bellbrook 46

The Golden Eagles lost in SWBL play for just the third time in four seasons after coming up just short against the undefeated Spartans on the road.

Taylor Scohy had 19 points for Bellbrook. The three losses over four seasons have been by a combined four points.

Cedarville 45, Newton 37

Molly Mossing had her third straight game scoring at least 20 points for the Indians.

Brooke Atkins went 4-for-4 at the free throw line.

Bowling

Greenon 2742, Greeneview 1891 (boys)

Greenon 2158, Greeneview 1466 (girls)

Elijah Weaver bowled a 203 game in his first match of the year.

Calla Perry, Ella Turner, Keeli Work and Alyssa Bush all had 200 series for the girls team.

Yellow Springs 1979, Legacy Christian 1453

Zander Baisden bowled a 412 series for Yellow Springs, while Jaxyn Diamond had a high individual game of 194.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Centerville 65, Beavercreek 54

A rematch between two teams ranked in the top-10 within the state saw the Elks sweep the season series after controlling the action early.

Isaiah-Michael Williams had 21 points and 10 boards in his double-double game, and Kaden Ellerbe scored 14.

Franklin 61, Bellbrook 52

Bellbrook struggled with its interior defense in losing its fourth straight game.

Kellen Solomon scored 16 points and C. J. Scohy added 15.

Fairborn 62, Piqua 51

The Skyhawks held a 24-point lead at halftime in cruising to the win.

Taiyou Williams had 10 steals in his double-double game to go with 23 points that included shooting 8-for-9 at the free throw line.

Greeneview 45, Madison Plains 30

The Rams forced its foe into 22 turnovers while only shooting 31 percent from the field in the win.

Greeneview had Chase Allen get a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Xenia 66, Greenville 46

Cayden Jenkins knocked down three shots from deep to improve his accuracy up to 40 percent this season.

Alijah Withers had 15 points and Trimonde Henry scored 10 in the win.

Other scores: Cedarville 70, Southeastern 69 (2OT); Yellow Springs 54, East Dayton Christian 19

Bowling

Fairborn 2196, Butler 2172 (boys)

Butler 2246, Fairborn 1862 (girls)

Xenia 1881, Tippecanoe 1871 (boys)

Xenia 1710, Tippecanoe 1540 (girls)

The boys team trailed by one pin heading into the Baker game before pulling out the win. Bradley Hurst and Landen Slaven had the top individual games.

Kadence Henderson had a 366 series for the girls team, while Quinn Lamb bowled a 329.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 52, Wayne 49

Liv Walther hit a shot at the buzzer to avoid overtime and get Beavercreek the win.

Beavercreek remains one game out of first place in the GWOC standings.

Greeneview 41, Southeastern 33

Other scores: Cedarville 35, Madison Plains 30; Piqua 52, Fairborn 28; Greeneview 41, Southeastern 33; Xenia 37, Greenville 25

Bowling

Beavercreek 2776, Fairmont 2649 (boys)

Beavercreek 2288, Fairmont 2224 (girls)

All five boys bowlers for Beavercreek had two individual games over 215 in the win.

Ericka Reeve had a high game of 257 for the girls team, and Maya Drukker bowled a game of 222.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 7:15 p.m.

Beavercreek at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Emmanuel Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Beavercreek at Talawanda, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Legacy Christian at Troy Christian Invite

Wrestling

Bellbrook, Fairborn at Eaton Invite, 5 p.m.

Greeneview boys at Thunderbird Classic, 5 p.m.

Greeneview girls at Iron Maiden Invite, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Ben Logan Meet, 5 p.m.

Butler, Versailles, Winton Woods at Beavercreek, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Womens Basketball

Wright State at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Track and Field

Central State at Taylor

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

Fairborn at Oakwood, 7:15 p.m.

Bellbrook at Tippecanoe, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Fairborn at Sidney, 11:45 a.m.

Xenia at Troy, 12 p.m.

Miamisburg at Bellbrook, 1:15 p.m.

Cedarville at Greenon, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Madison Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Springboro at Beavercreek, 10 a.m.

Swimming

Beavercreek at GWOC Championships, 8:30 a.m.

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Championships, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Bellbrook, Fairborn at Eaton Invite, 10 a.m.

Greeneview boys at Thunderbird Classic, 10 a.m.

Greeneview girls at Iron Maiden Invite, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Kentucky State at Central State, 3 p.m.

Hillsdale at Cedarville, 4:15 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Kentucky State at Central State, 1 p.m.

Hillsdale at Cedarville, 2 p.m.

Track and Field

Central State at Taylor, 9:30 a.m.

Wright State at Steemer Showcase, 10 a.m.

Cedarville at Wittenberg Showcase, 11 a.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at California State Northridge, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Gymnastics

Beavercreek at Turpin Meet

MONDAY

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek at Springfield, 11:30 a.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Legacy Christian, 6:45 p.m.

Bellbrook at Springboro, 7:15 p.m.

Kenton Ridge at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek at Wayne, 4 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 4 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Wright State at IUPUI, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Central State at Lane, 7:30 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Central State at Lane, 5:30 p.m.