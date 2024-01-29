Cedarville quick recall team wins title

Submitted photos | Cedarville High School Cedarville High School’s quick recall team went 16-1 and won the Ohio Heritage Conference championship. Submitted photos | Cedarville High School Cedarville High School’s quick recall team went 16-1 and won the Ohio Heritage Conference championship.

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville Quick Recall team recently won the Ohio Heritage Conference championship hosted at Southeastern High School, finishing off the season 16-1 after going through the tournament undefeated.

Coached by math teacher Kimberly Shaw, Quick Recall is a trivia-based game where two teams of four face off against each other to score the most points by giving the correct answers to the questions presented to them. The questions range from math to science, to history, to general knowledge, all having different point values that are unknown to the player.

Varsity member James Brooks describes his favorite part of Quick Recall as the “camaraderie” and recommends the sport to anyone who enjoys trivia and meeting people from other schools during matches. George Landon added that he loves learning something new every time that he goes into practice, and says he’s “glad to be part of such an awesome team that has so many people with such a wide variety of interests.

“Ms. Shaw is an awesome coach too,” Landon said.

Shaw has coached quick recall for nine years and has had an incredible track record with the team.

“Coaching these incredible students is a blessing each year,” she said. “I am amazed at the collective knowledge that my team possesses and the willingness to share with each other. It is awesome watching them shine in this arena.”

Using a quick-fire approach to the game, the team had several notable victories this season, including a 500-170 win against Northeastern, and a 500-90 win against Madison Plains. Although the team will be losing seniors Connor Smith and Megan Hulbert, the team also has a strong set of freshmen and sophomores ready to step in.