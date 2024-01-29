Legacy senior named Presidential Scholar candidate

Brandt

XENIA — A Legacy Christian Academy senior is a candidate for a pretty prestigious academic honor.

And she had no idea it existed.

“I honestly did not know about the program until I got a letter,” Ariel Brandt said of being one of less than a half percent of graduating seniors under consideration for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. “I was very excited to see that, after reading a little more about what the program is. It was cool to be invited for it. It was definitely a surprise.”

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.

The initial pool of around 5,000 — there are nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2024 — was based on SAT or ACT scores. Brandt, a Beavercreek Township resident, scored a 35 on the ACT and also a 1,580 on the SAT (when she was a sophomore). Eligible students are automatically listed as a candidate and if they wish to pursue it, they complete and submit candidacy materials for review, including essays, self-assessments, secondary school reports, and transcripts.

A review committee of qualified individuals experienced in secondary and post-secondary education evaluates candidates on their academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and the quality and content of their essay.

Approximately 600 candidates are named semifinalists, and their names and supporting materials are forwarded to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. In April, the commission reviews the applications of all semifinalists, applying the same criteria used by the review.

“If you’re one of the finalists I think you get to go to Washington, D.C. and you get a Presidential Scholar medal,” Brandt said.

There is no scholarship money as an award like there is for the National Merit Scholarship program — in which Brandt is a semifinalist. But being a finalist could look good on a college resume.

“It’s more of a recognition program,” Brandt said. “For the candidate level, it probably doesn’t make too big of a difference in college applications. To be a semifinalist or finalist would be a big deal.”

Brandt, who plans to study physics, has her eyes on Harvard, Princeton, Yale, University of Chicago, and Vanderbilt as preferred destinations.

In addition to her other-worldly (and nearly perfect) SAT and ACT scores, Brandt has an unweighted 4.0 GPA at Legacy while participating in soccer and weightlifting as well as taking photos for the school sports teams and being in the National Honor Society.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of President Lyndon B. Johnson, to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars.

Reach Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.