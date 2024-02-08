Cedar Cliff names HS, MS students of month

McKinney Marsh Cason Betts Vaughn Landon Cochrell

CEDARVILLE — Cedar Cliff Local Schools recently named the high school and middle school January students of the month.

Recognized were Caleb Cochrell (12th grade), George Landon (11th), Lydia Betts (ninth grade), Savanah Cason (eighth grade), Logan Marsh (seventh grade), and Ella McKinney (sixth grade).

The district sent the following information about each student.

Cochrell — Caleb balances both school work and extracurricular activities. He is always willing to help other students.

Landon — George works hard in everything he does, both school work and extracurricular activities. He always has an upbeat spirit.

Vaughn — Addison never complains, always smiles, is respectful, detailed, and organized. She is a top level kid.

Betts — Lydia is a true joy to have in class. She is able to make learning fun and lifts the spirits of those around her with her smile.

Cason — Savanah has worked really hard this year on improving her attendance and grades. She gives her best effort and is kind and personable.

Marsh — Logan sets an example for his peers through his good behavior and perseverance on assignments. He is a calm leader.

McKinney — Ella is a diligent student, and she brings positive energy to our class. She is always working hard and a great example to others.