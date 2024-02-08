Fairborn reaches contract with Rozzi Fireworks

Courtesy photo | City of Fairborn Rozzi will continue to put on the July 4 fireworks display in Fairborn.

FAIRBORN — The city has approved a new three-year contract with Rozzi Fireworks to continue holding fireworks displays on July 4.

City Manager Mike Gebhart presented the proposal on Monday evening during a regularly scheduled council meeting. The contract was approved unanimously and will be in effect for the next three years, with a chance to renew after the 2026 fireworks display.

The company is based near Cincinnati, and is “essentially the only fireworks company in the region,” according to Gebhart. He added that the city has worked with Rozzi Fireworks in the past and is pleased with the July 4 displays it has prepared.

“We get more and more compliments about our fireworks every year,” he said.

Usually the city must open a bid for companies to make offers, but because Rozzi is the only regional fireworks source, the city bypassed the bidding model.

“Rozzi has always been fair with us in pricing,” said Gebhart, who added that prices will typically increase slightly every year.

This contract will cost the city $33,000 for the next three years for a total of $99,000 spent on fireworks. The city council members unanimously approved this resolution and agreed that residents enjoy the fireworks display each year.

