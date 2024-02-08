Monday-Wednesday results; upcoming schedules — Sports Digest: Feb. 8, 2024

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Alter 60, Beavercreek 53

Lilli Leopard had 19 points and Larkyn Eysoldt scored 12 in the road loss.

Beavercreek’s defense forced 21 turnovers, but Alter shot better than 55 percent from the field.

Mechanicsburg 67, Cedarville 31

The Indians struggled to get stops from the outset and couldn’t keep up with one of the state’s top ranked teams in Division III.

Brooke Atkins had a season-high seven points and five rebounds in the loss. Cedarville finished in a three-way tie for second place at 10-6 in the OHC South.

West Carrollton 40, Fairborn 29

Brooklynn Kimball had 14 points and Journey Bradford grabbed 11 rebounds in the loss.

Waynesville 76, Legacy Christian 41

A matchup of two top-10 teams from D-II and D-IV saw Waynesville steadily pull away from LCA to get the road win.

All three of the the Knights’ losses this season have been against opponents in the top-two of their respective RPI rankings.

Other scores: Miamisburg 60, Xenia 45

Bowling

Emmanuel Christian 1885, Legacy Christian 1431

Nathanael Wolfe had a high game of 193 and Caleb Hill bowled a 191.

Yellow Springs 1918, Middletown Christian 1739 (boys)

Middletown Christian 1390, Yellow Springs 762 (girls)

Jaxyn Fletcher’s 197 first game was the top score in the boys match.

Ayla Arnold was the only girls bowler to twice break 100 for the girls team.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Greeneview 62, Greenon 51

The Rams got a balanced effort to close out the OHC schedule with a road win.

Chase Allen, Alex Horney and Eli Walker all scored 11 points, respectively, and King Tripp had 10. Greeneview could still earn a share of the OHC South title depending on Friday results.

Legacy Christian 52, Graham 37

LCA’s defense was up the task early in only allowing 11 first half points in the road win.

Jacob Thompson’s 12 points and 16 rebounds in addition to Blake Schwartzkopf’s four threes led the Knights to the win.

Other scores: Troy Christian 69, Cedarville 48; West Carrollton 51, Fairborn 47; Yellow Springs 70, Catholic Central 50

Bowling

Beavercreek 2884, Wayne 2387 (boys)

Beavercreek 2239, Wayne 1890 (girls)

Grayson Arnold, Kyle King, Jacob Terpenning, Isaiah Durflinger and Carson Shroyer all bowled at least a 459 in their two-games series in the win.

Ericka Reeve had a 431 and Allison Wolfe was at 388 in the girls match.

Xenia 1950, Stebbins 1911 (boys)

Xenia 1665, Stebbins 977 (girls)

Bradley Hurst, Colton Brown and Jeffery Hurst all broke 300 in their two-game series.

Quinn Lamb had a 337 and Kadence Henderson a 319 in the girls win.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 64, Northmont 47

Beavercreek remains one-game out of first and could earn a share of the league title on Saturday with a win against Fairmont and if Miamisburg defeats Springboro.

Bowling

Beavercreek 2653, Northmont 2480 (boys)

Beavercreek 2239, Northmont 2155 (girls)

All five boys bowlers had series above 400 in the win.

The girls had Reeve at 472 and Madison Baker at 426 in scoring the same title on consecutive days.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Ross, 7:15 p.m.

Beavercreek at Northmont, 7:30 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at West Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Stivers, 8 p.m.

Bowling

Fairborn at Troy, 4 p.m.

Swimming

(boys) Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at D-I Sectionals, 6:30 p.m. (at DRAC)

(boys) Bellbrook at D-II Sectionals, 6:30 p.m. (at Centerville)

(boys) Greeneview, Legacy Christian at D-II Sectionals, 6:30 p.m. (at DRAC)

COLLEGE

Bowling

Wright State at Flyer Classic

Tennis

Cedarville at Dayton, 10:15 a.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville, Central State, Wright State at Grand Valley State Big Meet, 8:30 a.m.

Cedarville at NCCAA Indoor Championship, 3 p.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Maryville, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Belmont at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Fairborn at Troy, 11:45 a.m.

Xenia at West Carrollton, 12 p.m.

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 12:30 p.m.

Kenton Ridge at Greeneview, 12:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Tri-Village, 2:15 p.m.

Bowling

Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at MBC Tournament

Hockey

Beavercreek at SWOHSHL Tournament

Swimming

(girls) Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at D-I Sectionals, 10:30 a.m. (at DRAC)

(girls) Bellbrook at D-II Sectionals, 10:30 a.m. (at Centerville)

(girls) Greeneview, Legacy Christian at D-II Sectionals, 10:30 a.m. (at DRAC)

Wrestling

Xenia at Greenon Tournament, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

Bowling

Wright State at Flyer Classic

Mens Basketball

Oakland at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Cedarville at Kentucky Wesleyan, 3:15 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Cedarville at Kentucky Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wright State, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville, Central State, Wright State at Grand Valley State Big Meet, 8:30 a.m.

Cedarville at NCCAA Indoor Championship, 9 a.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Missouri S&T, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Beavercreek at Blue & Gold Challenge

Hockey

Beavercreek at SWOHSHL Tournament

Wrestling

(girls) Greeneview at Triad Invite, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE

Bowling

Wright State at Flyer Classic

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Central State at Miles, 7:30 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Central State at Miles, 5:30 p.m.