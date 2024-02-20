Fairborn Night at Wright State Feb. 28

FAIRBORN — One of the most popular events at Wright State is coming up once again with the 46th annual Fairborn Night at Wright State.

The Fairborn Chamber of Commerce event is scheduled for Feb. 28, beginning with a Chamber Chat in the Nutter Center’s McLin Gym. Fairborn Night will run from 5:30-6:45 p.m., after which the Raiders men’s basketball game will tip off at 7 p.m. against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Chamber Chat attendees have the chance to receive items provided by various chamber businesses, including a box of candy or bottle of wine. Attendance is free to all chamber members along with their guests.

Raiders Coach Scott Nagy will introduce the event, and Wright State President Sue Edwards will give a personal welcome to the guests. University cheerleaders and mascot will give a “spirit session” performance to close out the event, and Chamber Director Tom Kirsch will then welcome the group to attend the conference game.

During the first timeout of the game, Edwards and WSU Athletics Director Bob Grant will make presentations to Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick and Chamber President Brenda Smith. The Fairborn Knights of Columbus, who have served as ushers the past 24 years and donated half their pay to the Raiders’ athletic scholarship fund, will also receive recognition prior to the game.

The National Anthem will be sung by the Fairborn high School a cappella choir, and the Junior AFROTC will present the colors.

Finally, a concluding recognition will take place in the second half of the game, when the Fairborn Rotary Foundation will present three $1,000 scholarships to Fairborn High School seniors who will begin their college education at Wright State this fall.

For more information, contact the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce at 937-878-3191.

