Four school records fall; Jackets win at Wittenberg

SPRINGFIELD — Cedarville broke three school records and tied another while claiming the team title in the Wittenberg Invitational.

The Yellow Jackets won six events in all and totaled 73 points to take the top spot in the 16-team meet. Runner-up Ohio Northern had 64.5 points.

Jaden Johnson played a part in two school records. He won the 200 meter dash in 21.67 seconds which also met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.

He teamed up with Josh Jones, Brandon Thomas, and Will Faunce in the 4 x 200 meter relay with a winning time of 1:27.99.

Ramen Felumlee lowered his provisional mark in the mile winning in 4:04.03 to clip the school record by 0.63 seconds.

David Entz won the 60 meter hurdles in a record-tying 8.05 seconds also lowering his provisional time.

Braedon Killion took first in the 1,000 meters in 2:27.65 – No. 2 on the Jackets’ all-time list.

The other victory came in the 4 x 400 meter relay where Thomas, Jeremy Johnson, Brandon Rogers, and Caleb Sultan were timed in 3:17.61 to rank No. 6 on CU’s Top 10.

Big inning rallies Lady Jackets to first win

SMYRNA, Tenn. — Cedarville erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning for a come-from-behind 9-5 victory over Drury in the final game of the Music City Invitational.

The Lady Jackets began the day with a 7-5 reversal to NFCA Division II No. 10 Indianapolis.

CU entered the bottom of the fifth vs. Drury trailing 5-1, but sent 11 batters to the plate. Eight runs came across on four hits, four walks, and a hit-by-pitch.

Mariah Wallace struck the big blow with a go ahead three-run double. Casey Bertke had a pair of RBI doubles in the inning.

Bertke and Alayna Griffing finished with two hits each. Winning pitcher Adaline Johnson got the win in 3 1/3 innings of relief allowing no runs on two hits.

In the first game, UIndy had the upper hand despite both teams totaling eight hits each.

Kaley Clark had two hits including a triple, two runs, and two RBIs with two more hits from Griffing.

Cedarville outlasts Eagles to gain first victory

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Kale Ebling went 6-for-6 to key a 19-hit attack and the Yellow Jackets outscored Carson-Newman, 17-13, to notch the team’s first win.

Ebling doubled and stole a base to go along with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Lucas Rotello belted a three-run homer to get the offense going in the first inning.

Brendan Colley hit a two-run shot as part of a four-run second to give Cedarville the lead for good.

Five players finished with at least two hits each and four drove in two or more runs. The team totaled six doubles.

Boston Torres went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, and four RBIs. Rotello had three hits with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Kaden Wilde doubled twice and scored twice while Max Doepker added two hits and two runs.

Levi Coriell, the fourth of seven CU pitchers, was credited with his first-career win. He did not allow a hit during three innings of scoreless relief.