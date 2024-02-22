Boonshoft School of Medicine accepting applications for 2024 Horizons in Medicine program

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine is currently accepting applications for its 2024 Horizons in Medicine program, which runs June 3-28.

The application deadline is May 10.

Through this unique program, high school students, mostly from disadvantaged or minority backgrounds, can begin to prepare for careers in science and health care. They will see first-hand the science and delivery of health care that forms the foundation of a career in medicine. They can get shadowing experience and earn a college scholarship.

During the program, students spend time in classrooms and laboratories at Wright State, where they are introduced to subjects such as anatomy, biochemistry, and physiology. They spend afternoons shadowing in hospitals, community clinics, and other clinical sites throughout the community.

Attendance is required from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Afternoons are reserved for students to spend time at their preceptor site shadowing clinicians throughout the greater Dayton community.

All students who complete the Horizons in Medicine program receive one-year, full-tuition scholarships to Wright State University.

Since 1979, more than 600 Dayton-area high school students have completed Horizons in Medicine, with more than 90 percent entering college and approximately 80 percent graduating from college. Many program alumni are now medical doctors and several former participants are pursuing medical degrees at the Boonshoft School of Medicine.

Students who will have completed their junior year of high school and taken chemistry by the time the program begins are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about the program visit wright.edu/horizons-24. Apply at wright.edu/portal/horizons_app.

The Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine is a community-based medical school affiliated with seven major teaching hospitals in the Dayton area.