State diving results, girls basketball roundups — Sports Digest: Feb. 22, 2024

CANTON — Bellbrook’s Mia Hazarenus and Connor Spriggs wrapped their diving seasons at the 2024 OHSAA State Diving Championships.
Both representatives for the Golden Eagles made it through both cuts to get into the finals of the 1-meter diving competition.
Nazarenus finished in sixth place of the 32 qualifiers in the girls portion for Division I taking place Wednesday to make the podium. She scored 409.5 points in the finals. Spriggs came in 12th place on Tuesday in the D-II boys competition by scoring 313.35 points on his final attempt to move up one spot from where he was after the semifinal round.
Swimming preliminary races and finals for D-I and D-II begin on Thursday and wrap on Saturday. State swimming and diving is being held at the C. T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.
RESULTS
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball
No. 1 Springboro 72, No. 19 Fairborn 9
The top seed overwhelmed Fairborn in the D-I sectional matchup at Troy HS. Fairborn was held to a single point during the second half.
Brooklynn Kimball had five points, and Journey Bradford and Jaida Mills both scored two. Fairborn had 21 shot attempts to 30 turnovers in the contest.
Fairborn’s season ends with a 2-21 overall record.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball
No. 12 Wayne 45, No. 2 Beavercreek 43
An abrupt end to the season for the Lady Beavers in its D-I sectional contest at Butler HS. Beavercreek had won both regular season matchups in tight contests, with Wayne getting the upperhand in another one by scoring a basket with under 30 seconds remaining.
Beavercreek finishes the season with a 17-7 overall record.
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
No. 23 Yellow Springs vs. No. 1 Russia, 6 p.m. (Sectional, at Troy HS)
No. 13 Fairborn vs. No. 12 Belmont, 8:30 p.m. (Sectional, at Centerville HS)
Swimming
Beavercreek, Xenia boys/girls at D-I State final prelims, 9 a.m. (in Canton)
Bellbrook boys at D-I State finals, 5 p.m. (in Canton)
COLLEGE
Baseball
Saginaw Valley State at Cedarville, 1 p.m.
Wright State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Softball
Lincoln (Mo.) vs. Cedarville, 3 p.m. (at Evansville, Ind.)
Illinois Springfield vs. Cedarville, 5 p.m. (at Evansville, Ind.)
Tennis
Cedarville at Midway, 11 a.m.
Cedarville at Georgetown (Ky.), 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Cedarville at G-MAC Indoor Championships, 10 a.m. (at Ashland)
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
No. 5 Legacy Christian vs. No. 15 Covington, 7:30 p.m. (Sectional, at Piqua HS)
Swimming
Beavercreek, Xenia boys/girls at D-I State finals, 3 p.m. (in Canton)
Wrestling
Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at D-I sectional tournament, 9:30 a.m. (at Centerville HS)
Bellbrookk at D-II sectional tournament, 10 a.m. (at Clinton Massie HS)
Greeneview at D-III sectional tournament, 10 a.m. (at Blanchester HS)
Legacy Christian at D-III sectional tournament, 10 a.m. (at Covington HS)
COLLEGE
Baseball
Saginaw Valley State at Cedarville (DH), 11 a.m.
Wright State at Oklahoma (DH), 2 p.m.
Mens Basketball
Trevecca at Cedarville, 3 p.m.
Tuskegee at Central State, 3 p.m.
Womens Basketball
Trevecca at Cedarville, 1 p.m.
Tuskegee at Central State, 1 p.m.
Softball
Quincy vs. Cedarville, 11 a.m. (at Evansville, Ind.)
Missouri A&T vs. Cedarville, 1 p.m. (at Evansville, Ind.)
Tennis
Cedarville at Midway, 11 a.m.
Cedarville at Georgetown (Ky.), 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Cedarville at G-MAC Indoor Championships, 9 a.m. (at Ashland)
Wright State at Horizon league Indoor Championships, 9 a.m. (at Youngstown)
SUNDAY
COLLEGE
Baseball
Wright State at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Mens Basketball
Wright State at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Track and Field
Wright State at Horizon league Indoor Championships, 9 a.m. (at Youngstown)
Central State at Last Chance Meet
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
No. 13 Bellbrook vs. No. 5 Kenton Ridge, 7:30 p.m. (Sectional, at Trotwood HS)
COLLEGE
Mens Basketball
Spring Hill at Central State, 7:30 p.m.
Womens Basketball
Spring Hill at Central State, 5:30 p.m.