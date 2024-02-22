State diving results, girls basketball roundups — Sports Digest: Feb. 22, 2024

Courtesy | Bellbrook Athletics Bellbrook junior Mia Nazarenus finished in sixth place at the 2024 OHSAA Division I Girls State Diving Championships.

CANTON — Bellbrook’s Mia Hazarenus and Connor Spriggs wrapped their diving seasons at the 2024 OHSAA State Diving Championships.

Both representatives for the Golden Eagles made it through both cuts to get into the finals of the 1-meter diving competition.

Nazarenus finished in sixth place of the 32 qualifiers in the girls portion for Division I taking place Wednesday to make the podium. She scored 409.5 points in the finals. Spriggs came in 12th place on Tuesday in the D-II boys competition by scoring 313.35 points on his final attempt to move up one spot from where he was after the semifinal round.

Swimming preliminary races and finals for D-I and D-II begin on Thursday and wrap on Saturday. State swimming and diving is being held at the C. T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

RESULTS

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball

No. 1 Springboro 72, No. 19 Fairborn 9

The top seed overwhelmed Fairborn in the D-I sectional matchup at Troy HS. Fairborn was held to a single point during the second half.

Brooklynn Kimball had five points, and Journey Bradford and Jaida Mills both scored two. Fairborn had 21 shot attempts to 30 turnovers in the contest.

Fairborn’s season ends with a 2-21 overall record.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball

No. 12 Wayne 45, No. 2 Beavercreek 43

An abrupt end to the season for the Lady Beavers in its D-I sectional contest at Butler HS. Beavercreek had won both regular season matchups in tight contests, with Wayne getting the upperhand in another one by scoring a basket with under 30 seconds remaining.

Beavercreek finishes the season with a 17-7 overall record.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 23 Yellow Springs vs. No. 1 Russia, 6 p.m. (Sectional, at Troy HS)

No. 13 Fairborn vs. No. 12 Belmont, 8:30 p.m. (Sectional, at Centerville HS)

Swimming

Beavercreek, Xenia boys/girls at D-I State final prelims, 9 a.m. (in Canton)

Bellbrook boys at D-I State finals, 5 p.m. (in Canton)

COLLEGE

Baseball

Saginaw Valley State at Cedarville, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Softball

Lincoln (Mo.) vs. Cedarville, 3 p.m. (at Evansville, Ind.)

Illinois Springfield vs. Cedarville, 5 p.m. (at Evansville, Ind.)

Tennis

Cedarville at Midway, 11 a.m.

Cedarville at Georgetown (Ky.), 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville at G-MAC Indoor Championships, 10 a.m. (at Ashland)

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 5 Legacy Christian vs. No. 15 Covington, 7:30 p.m. (Sectional, at Piqua HS)

Swimming

Beavercreek, Xenia boys/girls at D-I State finals, 3 p.m. (in Canton)

Wrestling

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at D-I sectional tournament, 9:30 a.m. (at Centerville HS)

Bellbrookk at D-II sectional tournament, 10 a.m. (at Clinton Massie HS)

Greeneview at D-III sectional tournament, 10 a.m. (at Blanchester HS)

Legacy Christian at D-III sectional tournament, 10 a.m. (at Covington HS)

COLLEGE

Baseball

Saginaw Valley State at Cedarville (DH), 11 a.m.

Wright State at Oklahoma (DH), 2 p.m.

Mens Basketball

Trevecca at Cedarville, 3 p.m.

Tuskegee at Central State, 3 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Trevecca at Cedarville, 1 p.m.

Tuskegee at Central State, 1 p.m.

Softball

Quincy vs. Cedarville, 11 a.m. (at Evansville, Ind.)

Missouri A&T vs. Cedarville, 1 p.m. (at Evansville, Ind.)

Tennis

Cedarville at Midway, 11 a.m.

Cedarville at Georgetown (Ky.), 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville at G-MAC Indoor Championships, 9 a.m. (at Ashland)

Wright State at Horizon league Indoor Championships, 9 a.m. (at Youngstown)

SUNDAY

COLLEGE

Baseball

Wright State at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Mens Basketball

Wright State at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Track and Field

Wright State at Horizon league Indoor Championships, 9 a.m. (at Youngstown)

Central State at Last Chance Meet

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 13 Bellbrook vs. No. 5 Kenton Ridge, 7:30 p.m. (Sectional, at Trotwood HS)

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Spring Hill at Central State, 7:30 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Spring Hill at Central State, 5:30 p.m.