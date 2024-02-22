Community blood drive coming to Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints will host a community blood drive from 3-7 Monday, Feb. 26 at 3080 Bell Drive, Fairborn.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Solvita donors are also asked to bring their Solvita donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.solvita.org or at the Dayton Donation Center and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions should email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220.

Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com, on the Donor Time app, or call 937-461-3220.