Jerry Liming, center, receives the S.L. Stephan Award from Mark D. Weinstein, Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Donna Saraga, president and CEO of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce. Denise Dixon, center from One Bistro, receives the Barb Zajbel Xenia Ambassador Award from Mark D. Weinstein, Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Donna Saraga, president and CEO of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce. Mike Baker and Jason Baker, center, receive the Dodds Monument Industrial Award from Mark D. Weinstein, Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Donna Saraga, president and CEO of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce. Crystal Brittingham, second from right, receives the Robert G. Babb Award from Mark D. Weinstein, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, Alan Stock, past chairman of the board, and Donna Saraga, president and CEO of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photos | Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Gail Matson, center, from the FISH Pantry, receives the Russ Remick Retail/Service Award from Mark D. Weinstein, Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Donna Saraga, president and CEO of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber held its annual awards gala last Saturday. Holly Clay with the Xenia Police Department receives the Sheriff Gene Fischer HERO Award from Mark D. Weinstein, Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Donna Saraga, president and CEO of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

Submitted photos | Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce

