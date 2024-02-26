Xenia Chamber honors local leaders

Submitted photos | Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Toward Independence CEO Mark Schlater was the recipient of the prestigious F.M. Torrence Award during the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce awards gala last Saturday. Schlater — who was unable to attend due to a family commitment — was recognized for his 43 years of supporting and advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Pictured are 2023 recipient David Peterson, John Harmon (accepting for Schlater), Donna Saraga, chamber president and CEO, and Mark D. Weinstein, chairman of the chamber board. More photos from the event appear inside today’s paper.

XENIA — Walking on the red carpet may be an illusion, or reserved for the rich and famous in Hollywood.

But on Feb. 24, it was a benefit to those who attended the 74th annual Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce awards dinner held at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center Assembly Hall.

With 303 in attendance — the largest gathering in the Xenia Chambers’ history — seven individuals or organizations were presented with awards for their contributions to the City of Xenia and Greene County. The gala event was emceed by Joe Mullins of the Radio Ramblers and WBZI Radio.

“This was a special night for everyone who attended,” said Donna Saraga, president of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce. “While we pointed the spotlight on seven award-winners, we truly were honoring everyone who attended this glamorous evening.”

Throughout the evening, attendees were entertained by four theatre students from Cedarville University, each dressed in thematic clothing for the gala. Individuals not only walked the red carpet but were able to capture “selfies” throughout the glitzy venue.

Mark Schlater CEO of Toward Independence received the F.M. Torrence Award, presented to a Xenia Chamber member who has devoted a lifetime of service in promoting the business, culture, educational, religious, and civic life in the Xenia community.

Schlater was recognized for his 43 years of supporting and advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). For the past decade at Toward Independence, he spearheaded initiatives that not only supported individuals with developmental disabilities but also enriched the Xenia community as well in many ways.

The Russ Remick Retail/Service Award, presented to an organization that has distinguished itself in the retail or service industry, went to FISH Pantry.

The FISH Pantry has a profound presence in the Xenia community and has expanded to serve all of Greene County. In 2013, it served 400 families and 10 years later, it has grown to serving more than 2,300 in one month alone. The careful stewarding of resources is what’s allowed the FISH Pantry to be the respected leader it is in Greene County. Every single penny is wisely used to best serve families, and, at the same time, the FISH Pantry purchases items from local businesses, which helps support the Xenia economy.

Jerry Liming received the S.L. Stephan Award, which is presented to a Xenia Chamber member who has promoted the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce and the community for at least the past two years.

Liming has promoted Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce events and member benefits throughout Xenia for decades. He has been active on the Greene County Fair Board, and he created the Greene County Junior Fair Board almost 30 years ago.

Still active, Liming leads the Expo Committee, helping to direct the ever-growing economic impact the fairground is making within the Xenia community while helping to fill hotels and restaurants by promoting local restaurants Xenia Chamber, and Greene County activities.

The Dodds Monument Industrial Award is presented to a Xenia Chamber member company that has distinguished itself in manufacturing, research and development, or distribution and warehousing and was presented to the Baker Warehouse.

In two years, the Baker Warehouse has grown its company from a small, one-client, 1,500-square- foot space to multiple clients utilizing nearly 150,000 square feet. The Baker Warehouse once led a project that identified and implemented state-of-the-art software with scanners that ensure every item in the warehouse is tracked. Besides the technology, its innovation is its ability to customize a warehouse fulfillment solution to meet each client’s specific needs.

One Bistro received the Barb Zajbel Xenia Ambassador Award, which is presented to an individual, organization or business — chamber or non-chamber member — who has promoted Xenia locally, regionally, nationally, or internationally.

One Bistro has brought the “pay what you can — pay it forward” model to Xenia as a way to offset food insecurities in Greene County. Being faithful to its mission, One Bistro provides a place where neighbors eat and come together as one community, and they represent many great things about the City of Xenia.

The One Bistro model is recognized statewide for its unique and sustaining model for service to the region.

The Sheriff Gene Fischer HERO Award is presented to recognize a local first responder who has or continues to dedicate and sacrifice to protect and keep us safe and it was presented to Holly Clay of the Xenia Police Department.

Clay started her career in Xenia in 1997 and was assigned the DIVERT Detective in 2000. Before entering law enforcement, she served in the United States Army. Clay has delivered lasting results in her work, which is evident from a survey in 2022 that reported 83 percent of victims who received services from DIVERT said they would be willing to use the services again if a crisis occurred in the future.

Crystal Brittingham received the Robert G. Babb Award is presented by the previous Chairman of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce for excellent service to the board and chamber.

Brittingham has spent the last six years as a member of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. While continuing to provide leadership and guidance as the Chamber moves forward, Brittingham’s continued leadership of the Annual Awards Committee during and after the pandemic has allowed this annual event to become the signature program of the chamber.