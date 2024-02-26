Beavercreek’s Manning wins state swimming title

Courtesy | Beavercreek Athletics Members of the Beavercreek boys and girls swimming teams pose together at the conclusion of competition at the 2024 OHSAA state swimming and diving meet.

CANTON — Beavercreek senior Caleb Manning won a state championship at the Division I boys state swimming and diving championships.

Manning completed the 500 yard freestyle race in a time of 4:30.12 to finish more than two seconds ahead of second place during the final day of competition on Saturday at the C. T. Branin Natatorum in Canton.

He was in the lead at the end of all 10 checkpoints during the race. Ahead by 1.66 seconds with two full laps remaining, Manning had his lead nearly cut in half after the first lap before he finished the final leg more than a full second faster than his closest rival to pull away.

Manning entered the race with the time time from districts and also had the quickest time during the preliminary races on Friday.

Teammate Alex Drachuk also made the finals of the same race and got eighth place with a time of 4:44.31.

In other finals races, the Beavercreek boys 200 yard medley relay team of Antony Braun, Nathan Dunhac, Manning and Drachuk got 13th place by swimming a time of 1:35.13. The group got the same finishing spot in the 400 yard freestyle relay as well.

Dunhac was 11th in the 100 yard breaststroke race after swimming a time of 57.81.

Manning had a time of 1:53.08 to finish the 200 yard individual medley in sixth place.

Braun made the 100 yard backstroke finals and got 12th with a time of 51.71 seconds.

Drachuk got 12th in the 200 yard freestyle finals in 1:42.45. Braun was an alternate for that race after coming in 18th in prelims.

As a team, Beavercreek got 11th place overall.

During the D-I girls finals, Beavercreek’s Chloe Otten got fifth place in the 200 yard individual medley. Her time of 2:05.92 came before later racing in the 500 yard freestyle race. She got 10th in that competition with a time of 5:08.64.

Otten teamed with Mia Silcott, Lily Kochersperger and Adisson Schmidt in the 200 yard freestyle relay. The group got 24th during the prelims.

Xenia had Maeley Huffman-Wynn swim in the 100 yard butterfly competition where she swam a time of 59.81 to get 32nd in the prelims.

Bellbrook’s Peter Guthrie made two finals in the D-II boys competition. He finished in eighth in the 50 yard freestyle race with a time of 21.85. He got the same position in the 100 yard breaststroke race completing his run in 58.48 seconds.

Guthrie joined Josh Vawter, Elijah Vawter and Luke Henley for the 200 yard freestyle relay finals. Together they finished in 1:30.69 and came in 12th place. The boys 200 yard medley relay team finished in 19th in prelims and was one spot shy of making an alternate spot for the finals.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.