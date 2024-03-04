The Xenia Rotary Club recently gave grants to the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center and the Xenia YMCA. The senior center will use the $3,000 for its Home-Delivered Meal Program, which serves the aging in Xenia and the surrounding area. This grant will help those individuals who receive meals and are unable to pay for those meals. No one is turned away for inability to pay. The Y will use its $2,000 for scholarships for kids and families in the community to make sure no one is turned away from their programs and services due to inability to pay. XARSC Executive Director Judy Baker and Xenia YMCA Executive Director Kim Sheehan accepted the grants. The Xenia Rotary Club recently gave grants to the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center and the Xenia YMCA. The senior center will use the $3,000 for its Home-Delivered Meal Program, which serves the aging in Xenia and the surrounding area. This grant will help those individuals who receive meals and are unable to pay for those meals. No one is turned away for inability to pay. The Y will use its $2,000 for scholarships for kids and families in the community to make sure no one is turned away from their programs and services due to inability to pay. XARSC Executive Director Judy Baker and Xenia YMCA Executive Director Kim Sheehan accepted the grants.

The Xenia Rotary Club recently gave grants to the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center and the Xenia YMCA. The senior center will use the $3,000 for its Home-Delivered Meal Program, which serves the aging in Xenia and the surrounding area. This grant will help those individuals who receive meals and are unable to pay for those meals. No one is turned away for inability to pay. The Y will use its $2,000 for scholarships for kids and families in the community to make sure no one is turned away from their programs and services due to inability to pay. XARSC Executive Director Judy Baker and Xenia YMCA Executive Director Kim Sheehan accepted the grants.

The Xenia Rotary Club recently gave grants to the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center and the Xenia YMCA. The senior center will use the $3,000 for its Home-Delivered Meal Program, which serves the aging in Xenia and the surrounding area. This grant will help those individuals who receive meals and are unable to pay for those meals. No one is turned away for inability to pay. The Y will use its $2,000 for scholarships for kids and families in the community to make sure no one is turned away from their programs and services due to inability to pay. XARSC Executive Director Judy Baker and Xenia YMCA Executive Director Kim Sheehan accepted the grants.