State patrol investigating Route 4 crash

Staff Reports
XENIA — The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle.

The two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 2:38 p.m. March 3 at the intersection of SR 4 and Huffman Dam Road in Bath Township. According to a release from the post, the preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Ford F-150, operated by Lee Harp, 36, of Fairborn, was traveling west on Huffman Dam Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with SR 4. A 2008 Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle, operated by Brandon Vonrhein-Snell, 30, of Medway, was traveling north on SR 4.

The Ford turned left to travel south onto SR 4 and was struck by the Harley-Davidson. Vonrhein-Snell was transported by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Harp was not injured as a result of the crash.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Riverside Fire Department and the Fairborn Fire Department.

