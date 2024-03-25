Dunkin’ to hold grand opening April 2

Photo by Karen Rase | Greene County News The new Dunkin’ at Xenia Gateway Center is set to have its grand opening from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2.

XENIA — The new Dunkin’, 2014 W. Main Street, which has had a “soft” opening the last couple weeks, will celebrate its grand opening from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2.

Gilligan corporate officials, franchisee managers, and employees will present a check to HALO animal rescue at 10 a.m. Mayor Sarah Mays, and other elected officials will be on hand for the ribbon cutting, set to take place at 10 a.m.

Local government officials and the Xenia Chamber will be on hand to “help” cut the ribbon. There will be photo opportunities with the Dunkin’ mascot, Sprinkles, and circus acts such as stilt-walking, juggling, and balloon animals.

Gilligan Company owns and represents brands such as Dunkin’, GOCO Shell Gas and Convenience stores, Subway, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, and Gill’s Car Wash.

According to Julea Schuh Remke, of Journey Marketing, Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

