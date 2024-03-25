Xenia lacrosse participates in OHSAA record game — Sports Digest: March 25, 2024

COLUMBUS — The Xenia boys lacrosse team entered the OHSAA record book after a prolonged performance on Saturday.
The Bucs faced Oregon Clay in the first match of a doubleheader at Newark High School. The match needed seven overtime periods before a winner could be decided.
The previous state record for most overtime periods played in a single match was four during a 2017 regional final matchup between Columbus Bishop Watterson and Worthington Kilbourne.
Clay won the game 7-6. Xenia went on to also lose its second game of the day by a 9-1 score to Newark.
Pair make Academic All-Ohio
Liam Gluck of Beavercreek and Mason Johnson of Cedarville made the 2024 OHSBCA Academic All-Ohio teams.
Both athletes wrapped up their senior basketball seasons and were third-team All-Southwest District selections by the OPSWA.
RESULTS
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Lacrosse
Kings 13, Beavercreek 5
Gunner Flanagan scored two goals for the Beavers.
Chase Baker had 10 saves in net.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Miami East 14, Cedarville 2 (5 inn.)
Braydel Criswell and Mason Johnson both had two hits, and Xavier Pauling and Tristen Berkheiser both had a RBI in the loss.
Cedarville hung in until an eight-run fifth helped Miami East pull away.
Kent Roosevelt 12, Fairborn 6
Xavier McDougle and Cayden Osborne combined to toss seven strikeouts in five innings, but Fairborn lost its opener.
Jase Duncan and Reuben Marquess produced two hits, respectively, to lead the offense.
Softball
Washington CH 6, Greeneview 4
Greeneview 12, Washington CH 2
Madison Leslie and Bella Sutton hit home runs, one in both ends of the doubleheader.
Greeneview pounded out seven doubles and stole seven bases in the two games.
Fairlawn 20, Legacy Christian 7
Hadassah Oliver went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI.
Fairlawn had a player hit for the cycle.
Wayne 23, Xenia 2
Whitney Bendall singled home Xenia’s first run in the fourth and the Bucs got their second on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Mariah Smith had two hits in the loss.
SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Bellbrook 11, Northridge 0 (5 inn.)
Five runs in the first and third innings, respectively, got Bellbrook off to a positive start.
Luke Benetis, Dakota Yeagley and Braden Schumacker combined to allow two hits with 11 strikeouts in the win.
Softball
Mount Juliet 10, Bellbrook 1 (5 inn.)
The Golden Eagles struggled to get the bats going in its first game of the season.
Bellbrook allowed six two-out runs to score, while Lainey Schleich plated her team’s only run on a two-out single in the fourth.
SUNDAY
Baseball
Softball
SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Bradford at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Miamisburg at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Bellbrook vs. Glenbrook North, Ill., 10 a.m. (at Murphysboro, Tenn.)
Carroll at Shawnee, 5 p.m.
Greenon at Cedarville, 5 p.m.
Greeneview at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.
Legacy Christian at Twin Valley South, 5 p.m.
Piqua at Xenia, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
West Jefferson at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesville at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.
Xenia at Piqua, 5:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Beavercreek at Wayne Quad Meet, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Baseball
Thomas More at Cedarville (DH), 1 p.m.
Wright State at Xavier, 3 p.m.
Mens Golf
Cedarville at Findlay Spring Invite, 9 a.m.
Mens Volleyball
Central State at Kentucky State, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Beavercreek vs. Monona Grove, Wis., 1:30 p.m. (Tennessee)
Greenville at Fairborn, 5 p.m.
Greeneview at Xenia, 5 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Bellbrook vs. Hudson, 7 p.m. (at Choctawhatchee, Fla.)
Boys Lacrosse
McNicholas at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Cedarville at Miami Trace, 3:30 p.m.
Bellefontaine at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Fairborn, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Fairborn at Carroll, 4 p.m.
Bellefontaine at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
Greeneview at Shawnee Quad Meet, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Carroll at Alter, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Bellbrook vs. Sylvania Southview, 10 a.m. (at Choctawhatchee, Fla.)
Beavercreek vs. St. Charles North, Ill., 1:30 p.m. (Tennessee)
Trotwood at Fairborn, 5 p.m.
New Miami at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.
Yellow Springs at Southeastern, 5 p.m.
Softball
Greeneview at Yellow Springs, 5p.m.
Xenia at Piqua, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Fairborn at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.
Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.
Greeneview at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.
Valley View at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Bellbrook at Little Miami Quad Meet, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Carroll at Trotwood, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
Track and Field
Central State at Morehouse College Relays
Wright State at Raleigh Relays