Reports: Nagy to leave Wright State

File photo Wright State head coach Scott Nagy is seen speaking with the media during a press conference prior to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Nagy is believed to be leaving his job with the Raiders to take the head coaching position at Southern Illinois.

FAIRBORN — Wright State men’s basketball head coach Scott Nagy is expected to leave the school to take the same position at Southern Illinois, according to multiple reports.

Nagy has been in charge of the Raiders program since 2017, completing eight seasons after previously holding the job at South Dakota State for 21 years. At Wright State, he has won the Horizon League Coach of the Year award three times.

His Wright State teams have won 20 games in five seasons, compiling an 167-92 overall record and 107-47 in Horizon League play. He produced two Horizon League tournament titles, in 2018 and 2022, and won a regular season title three straight years from 2019-21. His 2022 team recorded the school’s first win in the NCAA Tournament in the First Four in Dayton.

A social media post by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman stated that associate head coach Clint Sargent is expected to be elevated into the full-time role should Nagy leave.

This newspaper has reached out to a university representative for comment.

Wright State went 18-14 during the 2023-24 season. The team finished in a tie for third in the league standings after being picked third in the preseason poll, losing in the second round of the league tournament. At the statistical database website kenpom.com, the Raiders ranked 34th in the country in offense this season with its highest-ever efficiency rating in the 27 seasons compiled. However, the team also ranked 348th in defense with its worst ever rating.

WSU is graduating two career 2,000-point scorers in Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden. Three players had reportedly already entered the transfer portal, including the team’s fifth-leading scorer 6 foot, 9 inch big man A. J. Braun, who confirmed his intentions to transfer in a social media post.

