Area law enforcement will be monitoring eclipse gatherings and traffic for public safety

XENIA — While thousands of eclipse enthusiasts will have their eyes on the sky, area law enforcement will be watching the crowds at area viewing stations and monitoring traffic along busy highways and routes.

“The Greene County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will convene on the day of the eclipse,” said Ethan Raby, director of the Greene County Emergency Management Agency. “Representatives from law enforcement and other members of public safety will monitor the increased traffic and eclipse events happening in the county and surrounding areas as a precaution.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will also be involved.

“Yes, we will have additional personnel and will be in touch with the EMA throughout the day to monitor any needs in the county,” said Sheriff Scott Anger. “The weather next Monday will determine some of it. There are clouds and rain in the forecast as possibilities.”

Xenia Police Division doesn’t plan on bringing in additional staff or retirees.

“We are just using on duty manpower to cover things,” said Lon Etchison, XPD operations major.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post will not be bringing in extra crews either. It will have two troopers out on day shift and two in the afternoon covering Routes 35, 42, 68, 72, and 675.

