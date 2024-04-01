Xenia to discuss Small Cities Program grants

XENIA — The city recently held a Community Development Implementation Strategy meeting to discuss funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program.

According to city officials, the federally funded, state administered CDBG program can provide a broad range of planning, community improvement, and housing-related activities. The activities must be primarily designed to benefit low to moderate income persons, aid in the prevention of slum and blight, or meet an urgent need within the community.

“This is a city-based grant and there are rules and regulations that apply,” said Jared Holloway, assistant city manager.

CDBG Allocation Program: The city will be eligible to receive its biennial allocation grant for Plan Year 2024 and is now soliciting project ideas. The PY 2024 allocation is estimated to be $150,000 and can be used for any eligible activity that meets one of the national objectives.

CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization: The city may be eligible to apply for up to an estimated $750,000 under this program. The program allows communities to target development improvements for qualified areas.

CDBG Target of Opportunity: The city may be eligible to apply for this program, which funds projects at varying amounts, provides a means to fund worthwhile projects and activities that do not fit within existing program structures, and to provide supplemental resources to resolve immediate and unforeseen needs. This grant includes the former Downtown Revitalization program.

CDBG Critical Infrastructure: The city may be eligible to apply for up to an estimated $500,000 under this program. The program is designed to assist communities with single-component projects with high community-wide impact.

“We have begun the process of soliciting public feedback for the state of Ohio’s PY 2024 CDBG Small Cities program,” said Ryan Baker, community development coordinator. “City staff will evaluate all projects brought forward by the public and will have a recommendation for council in May.”

An informational session was held March 26 and another one is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at 107 E. Main Street.

A second public hearing will be held on at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the same location location. The second public hearing will announce project selections for the PY 2024 grant cycle. All grant project requests should be submitted to the city by 5 p.m. April 19. For more information, contact the city’s Community Development Department.

