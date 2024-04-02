Cedarville spring sports struggle in weekend matchups

CEDARVILLE — Eight different players had base hits and Casey Bertke won her sixth straight game as the Lady Jackets beat Tiffin, 7-2.

The Dragons won the second game of the G-MAC doubleheader, 5-0.

Jordan Berry and Alayna Griffing totaled three hits apiece to power the home team in the opener.

Dana Bertke ripped a two-run triple, Mackenzie Russell had a pair of RBI singles, and Kaley Clark doubled.

Casey Bertke, 8-6, spun her 12th complete game with five strikeouts.

The offense went quiet in the second contest as CU was shutout for the first time in more than three weeks.

Dana Bertke produced two hits and Berry doubled for the Jackets, 12-19 overall and 5-3 G-MAC.

Chargers zap Cedarville in G-MAC action

CEDARVILLE — Hillsdale posted a 7-0 G-MAC result over the Lady Jackets at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex.

The Chargers won two-of-three doubles matches to claim the early lead.

No. 1 Diana Ivanikhina and Abby Totten were 6-4 winners.

Five-of-six singles contests were decided in straight sets.

No. 3 Delia Guzic went the distance before falling, 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 (10-6).

Cedarville dips to 12-6 overall and 0-2 G-MAC.

Jackets drop G-MAC home decision to Hillsdale

CEDARVILLE — Hillsdale handed Cedarville its first home setback of the season in a G-MAC match played at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex.

The Chargers came away with a 7-0 result.

The No. 1 doubles tandem of Nathan Hollis and Penn Morrison won their match 7-6 by virtue of a 7-4 difference in the tiebreaker.

Hillsdale claimed five of the singles matches in straight sets.

No. 2 Nathan Brumbaugh dropped a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 decision.

The Yellow Jackets fall to 10-9 overall and 0-2 G-MAC.