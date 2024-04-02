Looking back at coverage of the 1974 Xenia tornado; 50th anniversary commemorative book available

The front page of the April 4, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. The annual Progress issue for 2024 is focused on the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Xenia tornado. Copies will be available for purchase at the Xenia Daily Gazette’s office starting Wednesday. Page 2 of the April 4, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 3 of the April 4, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 4 of the April 4, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 5 of the April 4, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 6 of the April 4, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. The front page of the April 5, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 2 of the April 5, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 3 of the April 5, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 9 of the April 5, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. The front page of the April 6, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 6 of the April 6, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 7 of the April 6, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. Page 3 of the April 8, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette. The front page of the April 10, 1974, edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette.

As part of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the F5 tornado which hit Xenia on April 3, 1974, the staff for Greene County Dailies provides a look back at the coverage provided by the staff members of the Xenia Daily Gazette in the aftermath of the destruction the tornado caused.

Greene County Dailies has produced a 60-page special edition of its annual Progress supplement with a focus on the 1974 Xenia tornado. Copies of the issue were mailed to subscribers on Tuesday with their regular print edition. The book will be available for individual purchase at the Gazette’s office, located at 1836 W. Park Square, beginning Wednesday morning. The issue contains photos and stories written by the newspaper staff with submissions from the public of their memories and records of the events. It can be viewed on our website here.