Dunkin’s grand opening welcomed patrons

Photos courtesy of Dunkin’ A ribbon cutting was held at the new Dunkin’ in the Xenia Gateway Center April 4. Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays, members of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, and Dunkin’ managers.

XENIA — A heavy downpour didn’t dampen spirits as officials cut the ribbon on the area’s newest Dunkin’.

The 1,700 square-foot Dunkin, 2014 W. Main Street, held its grand opening April 4 and guests were greeted by the smell of fresh-brewed coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and a variety of fresh-baked donuts.

Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays; Donna Saraga and Nikki Welsh of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce; Alyssa Walters, Dunkin’ district manager; David Combs of the Dunkin’ management team; and Jules Schuh Remke of Journey Marketing were on hand to assist in the ribbon cutting.

The new Dunkin’, located in Xenia’s Gateway Center, is owned and operated by the Cincinnati-based Gilligan Company. The Xenia location marks the 49th Dunkin restaurant owned by Gilligan. The company makes a charitable donation at each of its grand openings across Ohio and HALO K9 Behavior was chosen as a recipient, receiving $1,000 from the franchise.

The store is considered a Next Gen restaurant, designed to meet DD Green Achievement specifications.

“Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high- efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more,” Schuh Remke said. “On average, they are 33 percent more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.”

