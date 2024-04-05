Shawnee Elementary receives Momentum Award for 2023

XENIA — The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce has awarded Shawnee Elementary the Momentum Award for 2023. The school had previously received the award in 2019.

The Momentum Award is designed to recognize schools that have demonstrated outstanding improvement in achievement while also continuing to show growth. To earn the recognition, schools must have improved their performance index by three or more points from the 2021-2022 report card to the 2022-2023 report card and received a value-added progress rating of four or more stars.

“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of students and staff alike,” said Dr. Gabriel Lofton, superintendent. “It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to striving for excellence as a school district, and I am incredibly proud of the work taking place in this building each and every day that led to this well-deserved award.”

According to school officials, value-added measurements compare the current scores of students with those of previous years as well as to the scores of other students in the same grade. For 2022-2023, Shawnee Elementary rated a progress rating of four and improved their performance index to 80,531 — an increase of 3.617 over the previous year.

“To say that I am proud of our school achieving this progress for the second time in five years is an understatement,” said Scott Poole, principal. “We work hard every day to create the best possible learning environment for our students and this award reflects the effort that has been put in by our staff.”

Shawnee Elementary is one of only 105 elementary schools in the state to earn this distinction and the only elementary school in Greene County to receive this honor said school officials. For more information about the award, visit the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

