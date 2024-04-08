Local baseball, softball gets back underway — Sports Digest: April 8, 2024

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Springboro 15, Beavercreek 1 (6 inn.)

Beavercreek was no-hit in the run-rule loss.

Ethan Papalios scored the only run for the Beavers on a double play after the bases were loaded by two walks and an error.

Edgewood 5, Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 4

Ben Bayer got the walk-off ground ball, reaching on an error to plate two runs and get the come from behind win.

Luke Benetis threw a complete game and allowed seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Fairbanks 8, Cedarville 3

Jackson Miller had two hits and two stolen bases for Cedarville.

Tyler Cross produced 10 strikeouts in just 3 2/3 innings pitching.

Troy 9, Fairborn 5

Jace Duncan had a pair of RBI, but Troy pulled away early to a point Fairborn couldn’t catch up.

Ayden Davis putched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to keep the Skyhawks as close as possible.

Greeneview 8, Triad 1

Landon Gardner went 0-for-4, but scored three runs for the Rams.

Braeden Gill started and went five innings with six strikeouts.

Piqua 14, Xenia 2

Stevie Kleman and Drew Smith crossed the plate for Xenia.

Xenia is 0-4 in the MVL.

Yellow Springs 22, Trotwood 7

Isaac Grushon had four RBI and Jake Ortiz-Thornton drove in three in the blowout win.

Yellow Springs stole 20 bases, with Caleb Derrickson leading the way with five.

Softball

Springboro 6, Beavercreek 5

Beavercreek scored twice with two outs in the seventh on a double by Viera Barrett and single from Selena Knight, but left the potential tying run on first to end the game.

Haley Ferguson was intentionally walked three times.

Bellbrook 23, Valley View 4

Heidi Pummell hit a home run and had five RBI for Bellbrook.

Reagen O’Brien drove in four runs and Taitum Savey had three RBI in the win.

Fairbanks 18, Cedarville 0

A 12-run first inning put a quick end to Cedarville’s undefeated run to start the season.

Chloe Miller had the only stolen base of the game for the Indians.

Troy 10, Fairborn 0 (6 inn.)

Lillee Walters had the only two hits for Fairborn, both doubles, in the road loss.

Fairborn has started 1-4 in league play.

Greeneview 16, Triad 13

The Rams allowed eight to cross the plate in the first before battling back late to pull out the win.

Mya Simpson hit two triples and drove in four runs. Alexa Climie had three hits, as did Bella Sutton.

SATURDAY

Baseball

Cedarville 4, Madison Plains 3

Cedarville 12, Madison Plains 2

Cross starred in game one of the doubleheader, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a double.

Mason Johnson tried to one-up him in the second game with a 5-for-5 effort with a double, triple and three RBI.

Fairborn 7, Miami Trace 2

Nick Cunningham had a three RBI game and Brayden Harris hit a home run.

Xavier McDougald started and went 6 1/3 innings allowing only five hits and no walks.

Miami Valley 5, Legacy Christian 0

David Cancino had a double as the only hit for the Knights to end its 4-0 run to start the season.

Jacob Thompson went the distance on the mound.

Other scores: Franklin Monroe 10, Yellow Springs 0

Softball

Beavercreek 12, Clermont Northeastern 0

Ferguson hit a home run and had four RBI in the win.

Knight struck out three in two innings of relief.

Greeneview 18, Xenia 3 (5 inn.)

Kennedy Dean struck out 11 batters and allowed only two hits in the road win.

Xenia had 11 errors on defense. Dakota Wagner drove in both runs for the Bucs.

HIGH SCHOOL

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Springfield at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Stebbins, 5 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Softball

Springfield at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Stebbins, 5 p.m.

Fairlawn at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Stivers at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Springfield at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Cedarville at Valley View, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Middletown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC South Meet, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Miami OH vs Wright State, 2 p.m. (Joe Nuxhall Classic)

Cedarville at Wittenberg, 6 p.m.

Golf

Cedarville at Walsh Classic, 9 a.m.

Tennis

Cedarville at Tiffin, 12 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Stebbins at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Bellbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Stebbins at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at St. Xavier, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Tippecanoe, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Clinton Massie, 4 p.m.

Wayne at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Softball

Findlay at Cedarville (DH), 2 p.m.

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Grove City at Xenia, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Milford at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Centerville at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Carlisle, 5 p.m.

East Clinton at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at Centerville, 4 p.m.

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Cedarville at West Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Fairmont Quad, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Track and Field

Wright State at Bryan Clay Invite, 10 a.m.