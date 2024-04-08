XPD adding another K9 officer

Submitted photo | City of Xenia A partnership with the Dayton Kennel Club and AKC Reunite will allow the Xenia Police Division to add a second K9 officer. Koda, pictured, is the current police dog.

XENIA — – The Xenia Police Division will soon welcome a new four-legged officer to its rank thanks to an on-going partnership with the Dayton Kennel Club and AKC Reunite.

The partnership initially resulted in the Xenia Police Division obtaining its first K9 officer — Koda — since the 1990s. Koda joined the division last April and works alongside Officer Dan Smith. Koda became an OPOTA (Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy) K-9 in July 2023 and he began his duties in Xenia in August 2023.

Due to the success of the K9 program, the Xenia Police Division expressed interest in adding additional officers and the Dayton Kennel Club and AKC Reunite Adopt a K9 Cop Matching Grant program stepped up to help.

“The Xenia Police Division is excited about adding an additional K9 unit,” said Chief Chris Stutes. “The AKC Reunite grant and the funds provided by the Dayton Kennel Club have made this a possibility. We are having great success with our current K9 and believe the addition of a second K9 will greatly benefit the community by enhancing our officers’ ability to combat crime.”

The Xenia Police Division expects to select its newest K9 officer in August and start training in September.