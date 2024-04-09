Cedarville hosts Impson Invite, county athletes win six events

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville boys finished in fifth place and its girls got seventh as it hosted the Impson Invite on Friday at Cedarville University.

Greeneview had its girls side get fifth and the boys were seventh in the team standings.

Ellie Mark of Cedarville won the girls 2000 steeplechase race in a time of 8:09.71. Isaac Wallis also blew away the competition in the boys race with a time of 6:49.59 to win by 27 seconds. He later won the 3200 run in a time of 10:01.95.

Also winning events for Cedarville were Archer Holston in the boys 1600 run by .34 seconds and the boys 4×400 relay team of Luke Moore, Jackson Pyles, Dylan Cook and Holston by only .21 seconds.

Greeneview had Caytlon Moore won the girls 400 dash in a time of 1:04.54.

Some other top finishes include Greeneview’s Ava Faucett finishing second in the girls 100 dash and the 200 dash. The girls relay team in the 4×400 of Nyesha Vinson, Faucett, Temperance Hoke and Moore also got second place. Landon Erisman placing third in the boys 800, the boys 4×200 relay squad of Peyton Applegate, Caleb Lawson, Kampbell Newman and Jacob Daugherty also getting third.

Mark got third in the girls 3200 run as well. Taylor Butts leapt to third in the long jump for Cedarville.

Llnyah Grant of Yellow Springs placed third in the girls 200 dash.

