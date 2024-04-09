Greeneview softball, baseball sweep Tuesday games at Cedarville

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview senior Kennedy Dean (9) tosses a ground ball she fielded to senior Emma Hassid (16) at first base. The Rams won 17-6 at Cedarville in OHC action on Tuesday. Cedarville junior Ayden Rodgers (18) is set to throw a pitch as Greeneview’s Dean gets set to leave third base. Cedarville senior Ryleigh Burnett (left) is congratulated for her single hit in the second inning. Greeneview junior Madison Leslie watches a pitch go by for a called strike during Tuesday’s game. Greeneview freshman Nick Hassid rips a base hit down the left field line during Tuesday’s 14-0 road win for the Rams against Cedarville. Cedarville senior James Dray gets set to unleash a pitch in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s home game against Greeneview.

CEDARVILLE — The first inning of Tuesday’s home game began innocently enough for Cedarville softball. Greeneview made sure it wouldn’t end.

Six runs were plated by the Rams, four of which coming with two outs, as Greeneview built up an early lead and went on to win 17-6 and get back above .500 in OHC play.

A leadoff triple by Mya Simpson was plated on a sacrifice fly by Kennedy Dean and despite a second run coming home after a few walks and a hit by pitch from Cedarville pitching, the Indians still weren’t allowing hits and seemed poised to limit the early damage.

Ryan Zink loaded the bases by drawing another walk for Greeneview before the bats heated up. Consecutive base hits by Brilee Campbell, Breanna Coates and Simpson kept runners moving on the base paths and damaged the spirits of the Cedarville defense.

Though Greeneview scored again in the second, Cedarville got out of the inning as it thought it would back in the first to get re-energized. It led to a strong start in the bottom half of the frame as Katelyn Reed walked before Brenna Atkins, Liz Caraway and Ryleigh Burnett ripped line drives into center field to get Cedarville on the board.

Facing a bases loaded situation with no outs, Dean didn’t waver in the circle for the Rams. Keeping up the pace in working quickly, she got the Indians off balance in the batters box and struck out the side to get out of the jam.

The game settled in after that until Greeneview had its first seven hitters reach in the fifth as part of a nine-run inning to go up by 16 runs.

Dean had three RBI with a double and triple at the plate, and also struck out eight in pitching the complete game. Simpson was joined by Alexa Climie, Sutton and Campbell with multi-hit games as well.

Caraway had a pair of RBI for Cedarville and the team’s only extra base hit. Burnett and Adkins both went 2-for-2 at the plate with one RBI.

Greeneview is now 3-2 in the OHC, while Cedarville drops to 2-2.

The teams are set to square off again on Wednesday in a return game at Greeneview.

Baseball has similar story

Greeneview plated three runs before it even was able to get a hit as it routed Cedarville 14-0 Tuesday.

The Rams scored nine times in the top of the first, starting the game with two walks, two hit by pitches and two reaching via errors. Feenux Parrish and Andy Burkett finally swung for singles to double their team’s advantage and a two-out double off the bat of Trevor Moore ended the scoring.

Cedarville loaded the bases in the second, but Keegan Phillips got consecutive strikeouts to end the threat. Greeneview didn’t allow another runner to reach third the remainder of the game.

Moore had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with his double, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk. Nick Hassid and Max Penrod both had a pair of hits, with Penrod driving in three runs. Phillips had four strikeouts in four innings, and Braden Green also struck out a pair in getting the call to close out the fifth inning.

Tyler Cross and Jake Winter had the only hits for Cedarville.

Greeneview improved to 3-0 in OHC play, while Cedarville is now 2-2.

The teams are set to square off again on Wednesday in a return game at Greeneview.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.