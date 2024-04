XENIA — The Greene County Park District will hold a special work session at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11 at 635 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia.

The Greene County Park District Commissioners are Tobia J. Pierce, chairman; Jane Newton, commissioner; and Rhett Rohrer, commissioner.

For more information about Greene County Parks & Trails, call 937-562-6440, email [email protected], or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.